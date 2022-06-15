Patch notes for Hotfix Patch 1.0.2 - June 15th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8940959 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

This hotfix patch takes care of the issue with the no more moving shadows from round 2 on. Nothing else has been changed.

Please note: saved games from version 1.0.1 will work with this hotfix patch.

(build number: 656917)