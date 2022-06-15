 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Guild 3 update for 15 June 2022

Patch notes for Hotfix Patch 1.0.2 - June 15th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8940959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This hotfix patch takes care of the issue with the no more moving shadows from round 2 on. Nothing else has been changed.

Please note: saved games from version 1.0.1 will work with this hotfix patch.

(build number: 656917)

Changed files in this update

The Guild 3 Content Depot 311261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link