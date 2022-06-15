Patch notes for Hotfix Patch 1.0.2 - June 15th, 2022

Hello everyone!
This hotfix patch takes care of the issue with the no more moving shadows from round 2 on. Nothing else has been changed.
Please note: saved games from version 1.0.1 will work with this hotfix patch.
(build number: 656917)
