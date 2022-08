This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The wait is finally over and SokoChess is now available for Windows, Linux and Mac!

We're very excited about the release. We're looking forward to your reactions and reviews! Thank you all for following our game and your interest in it. Have a great time with it!

Save 10% with the Launch Discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960400/SokoChess/