Rec Room UPDATE - the “Custom Shirts” edition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Custom Shirts

Now RR+ members can create their own Custom Shirt and wear it anywhere in Rec Room!

Here's how to create a shirt:

Spawn the Clothing Customizer from your backpack in the Dorm Room. Draw your own design (like you would on an art canvas or whiteboard). Select “Publish” and give your shirt a name and description. After creating the shirt, you can go to the mirror to customize your avatar. Find your new shirt under the Torso tab -> Custom sub-tab and equip it!

Please remember to follow our Code of Conduct when creating! To report a Custom Shirt, use the report player screen and select the category "Inappropriate Custom Clothing". You can also initiate a vote kick over a custom shirt if necessary. You can create up to 100 custom shirts.

We’re excited to see how creative you can be, and be on the lookout for future updates around this feature that will allow custom shirts to be sold with other players! =]

Photo Roll

Drumroll please... we're rolling out the Photo Roll! Access all the photos you've bankrolled to Rec.net (yep, all of 'em!) right from the Share Camera. Have pictures of you and your friends rollicking in Rec Royale? You can share them with your friends in chat! We'll be rolling Photoroll out to more and more players over the coming weeks.

Added speed and acceleration configure settings to Piston V2 and Rotator V2.

Configuring an Object Board will now display a button that will open the configuration menu for the attached object.

This button has been placed in a new "Rec Room Object" foldout, and the existing "Detach from object" toggle has been moved into it.

The existing "Detach from object" button will no longer appear on player boards where it would previously display an error.

"Detach From Object" has been renamed to "Detach From Rec Room Object"

Similarly, there is a new button on the configuration menu for Creation Objects with Object Boards, that will open the configuration menu for the attached Object Board.

Color improvements

Adjusted light object boards to use the Color type, rather than color index int

Modified boards for the Point Light, Spotlight, and Dome Light

Added default port values to match the existing Dome Light values

Moved Color type related chips out of beta, including Color Constant, Color (variable), Color to Int, Emitter Set Color V2, Light Set Color V2, List Color (variable), Text Set Color V2

Added palette filter paths to the new dome light chips: 'Light Set Specular Node V2' and 'Light Set Softness Node V2' have been added to Object/Light

Color to Int Chip has been removed from the palette to make way for custom colors.

New Chips

Audio Player: Get Volume, Get Playing, Get Speed

Emitter: Get Looping, Get Size, Get Speed, Get Playing

Light: Get Angle, Get Color, Get Intensity, Get Range, Get Enabled, Get Specular Contribution, Get Softness

Text: Get Color

Seat: Get Lock In, Get Lock Out

Beta Releases

Doors V2, Audio Player, Invisible Collision, Explosion Emitter, Projectile Launcher, Switch Chips, Set Rotation Chip, Set Transform Chip

Bugs Fixed

Fixed formatting on the port renaming field to match other chip configuration fields. The field now correctly allows for spaces.

Fixed a bug that caused reflection probes to not revert to their original state after deselecting a Sky Dome chip

Fixed input configuration and variable home values input fields for Bool, String, and Int values:

Bool values will now use a toggle, rather than typing "true" or "false" into a text field

String values will now use a multiline input area, rather than a single-line text field

Int values will use an int input field, which performs input validation and enables the numerical keyboard on VR

Sample Audio offset input is fixed in VR

Fixed Cloud Variable settings page not populating correctly after closing and reopening it

Fixed the seat thumbnail in the palette so it's no longer invisible, now go take a rest!

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug causing the scrollbar on the New Player Challenges page to be invisible.

Fixed an issue where MakerPen tearoff menus did not remember their previous position in VR.

Fixed a bug where menus would clip into the VR keyboard.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.: https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.