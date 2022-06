Hello Everyone!

It's finally here! We are extremely excited to share the game in it's entirety with all of you.

As our fledgling studio's first foray , we are immensely proud of the work that's gone in to making "The Last Bastion". We hope you have a grand old time playing it and look forward to much more from us.

Thanks again for all your support.

Regards

The Voidpeak Development Team