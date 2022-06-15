 Skip to content

Alice | 愛莉澄 update for 15 June 2022

Update 2022.6.15

Update 2022.6.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for always playing 愛莉澄.
This time we have made some fix updates.

・Corrected so that the game screen size is always 1920 * 1080 without depending on the monitor.
・ Addition of achievements.

