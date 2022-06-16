Update 0.5.0

Greetings Elegosians,

Welcome to the next update being released to our Closed Alpha branch.

As always, we are so appreciative of our growing community who continue to provide useful feedback and suggestions as we continue to evolve the alpha build.

We have been hard at work updating our Terrain system for this update and many changes will reflect that. Gone are the cliffs of old as we usher in a new era of Mediterranean flavour to our scene. We have resculpted large parts of the terrain and appreciate there may be some new collider based issues as a result, please let us know if you find any of those pesky holes...

Some of the usual ongoing bug fixes/collider issues have been fixed up and the global cloudy lighting and fog has been tweaked for atmosphere.

Thanks, as always, for your continued support. A big shoutout to a few of the key Discord folk that have been spending their time helping us decide on what to focus on and finding things for us to fix. Jiub, Mellin, Ellie etc. I'm looking at you!

Now we are heading back around to optimisation for 0.6 and sorting out all these crazy triangles that are getting thrown around everywhere.

Here is the rest of what is new:

Improvements

World

Pier set dressing

Main Street set dressing

Garden Party area floor added

Some base groundwork in Garden

Smuggler's Route has been resculpted and trims added

Terrain has been replaced with new system and resculpted and repainted

Terrain sculpted around Temple Island and trims added to holes

Kill planes have been tweaked to fit new Environment pass

Blockout added back to Smuggler's Tunnel

Visual

Terrain textures and blend shader materials aligned and re-applied in most areas used

Cliff meshes removed

Reflection probes added to Village Stairs area

Depth cache added to Ocean for surface foam

Added distant Terrain for skybox/backdrop

Bugfixes

Fixed various collider issues on entrance Boat

Collision pass relating to new terrain / environment changes

Known Issues

Settings

Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.

If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.

Art

Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas

The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues

Gameplay

Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them

Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent

Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders

Some NPCs can walk through structures

NPCs can sometimes be tilted

NPC movement is still in development

Stealth systems are still in development

Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented

General

Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed

Most NPCs are placeholder dummies

Audio is not fully implemented

Art is not final

Performance

Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance

A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement

Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues

Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.

We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!