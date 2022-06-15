Y7S2 Vector Glare Patch Notes Addendum

Operation Vector Glare Season Patch Notes: https://rainbow6.com/VectorGlare
Y7S1 PATCH SIZE
Find the download sizes for each platform below.
- Steam: 4.9GB
- Ubisoft Connect: 4.8GB
- Xbox One: 4.39GB
- Xbox Series X: 4.63GB
- PS4: 4.93GB
- PS5: 4.58GB
TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS
MATCH OUTCOME
- We are reintroducing the previous result texts and adding small visual tweaks to the match outcome screen.
ANTI-CHEAT
- Reenabling validations on the game server to prevent cheater from shooting through ballistic shields.
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED – The defuser doesn't automatically drop when the Operator carrying it is downed.
FIXED – Melee hits do not register on a shield that is clipping through a surface.
FIXED – The interaction between Sens' R.O.U. Projector System and Aruni's Surya Gates causes the game to crash.
FIXED – Vigil's ERC7 activation sound can be heard from anywhere on the Map by the Attackers' drones.
FIXED – Defuser disappears if the player who has it crashes during the droning phase.
FIXED – Various destruction and clipping issues.
FIXED – Blood splatters are not being displayed when shooting an enemy with M249, SR-25 and DP27.
FIXED – Wamai MAG-NET can catch attacker gadgets that have already stuck.
FIXED – Attackers can fall off the roof by interrupting the rappel animation.
FIXED – The planted bomb sound effect is missing for some players after the defuser is dropped in a site and then planted in the other site.
FIXED – Player can get stuck in their drone when preparation phase ends.
FIXED – VFX for camera switch will show when another player switches to a camera you are on.
FIXED – Normal cameras can scan (red ping) enemies through Sens' Light Screen without seeing them.
FIXED – Operators can discover the game mode objective through Sens' Light Screen without seeing them.
FIXED – Sens' Light Screen is invisible to players reconnecting to the game if it was deployed before the reconnection.
FIXED – AI in PVE Lonewolf Ignores Sens' Light Screen.
FIXED – Defenders see the R.O.U. Projectors as friendly gadgets when using the Smart Ping on the Light Screen.
LEVEL DESIGN
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Emerald Plains map.
FIXED – Various collision issues on Emerald Plains map.
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Close Quarter map.
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Shooting Range game mode.
FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.
OPERATORS
SENS
FIXED – Sens' R.O.U. Projector System moves Player sideways when it hits the operator after bouncing off an obstacle.
FIXED – Some parts of Sens' Light Screen will stay visible for 2 seconds upon the auto destruction of their gadget.
FIXED – Sens' R.O.U. Projector System is not affected by Mute's Signal Disruptor.
FIXED – Sens does not receive the "Peek a Boo" kill bonus for killing an enemy after passing through a Light Screen.
FIXED – The trajectory of the R.O.U. Projector System curves when deployed underneath a barricade that faces the Player.
FIXED – Various collision issues with the R.O.U. Projector System.
ADDITIONAL FIXES
FIXED – Caveira's Luison damage in-game is 55 instead of 65.
FIXED – Glaz's sight and the bullet origin are offset if the Holo A sight is equipped.
FIXED – The feedback marker for Thunderbird's Kona station isn't visible from a certain distance.
FIXED – Red Dot B is not aligned when aiming down sight with the SPAS-15.
FIXED – Incorrect animation for Osa's Talon-8 Shield when picking up from a window.
FIXED – The explosion reverb of Kapkan's EDD is always the same despite the size of the room.
FIXED – Nomad's Airjab Launcher laser is not disabled when Nomad is affected by EMP.
FIXED – IQ's EFD displays the electrical waves on hacked defenders' cameras while in Signal Lost state.
FIXED – Iana's warning message is displayed while the gadget is recharging or affected by EMP.
FIXED – Valkyrie's camera in "losing signal state" is not displayed if the operator is in affected by EMP.
FIXED – Blitz's warning message is displayed while the shield is in cooldown and when in disabled state.
FIXED – Sens POF-9 ADS time is faster than other Assault Rifle.
FIXED – Sens' last two projectors of the R.O.U. Projector System are not in synchronized with the rest when despawning.
FIXED – Various VFX issues with the R.O.U. Projector System.
FIXED – Various Azami Kiba Barrier issues.
FIXED – Various weapon VFX issues.
FIXED – Various operator VFX issues.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED – During match replay, rewinding while watching a player's POV will move the character through all locations it has been in quick succession.
FIXED – In a Bomb custom game, the plant time is 4 seconds no matter the custom game's setting.
FIXED – Voice and text chat issues in Close Quarter discovery playlist.
FIXED – Scoreboard text chat mute button is not disabled in Team Deathmatch.
FIXED – End of Match message displays Victory for the defeated team.
FIXED – Subtitles are not present during the intro cinematic for new accounts.
FIXED – Windows cursor remains stuck on screen, blocking camera movement.
FIXED – Left and Right Dead Zone option doesn't apply immediately if changed in game.
FIXED – Mute button is greyed out for some players in game.
FIXED – Several weapons are missing their 2D thumbnails.
FIXED – Purchased elite skins do not show up as owned after purchase.
FIXED – Launching the game on PC using PS4 or PS5 gamepad and swapping to an Xbox controller will lead to input loss from new connected device.
FIXED – Various UI issues.
FIXED – Various customization issues.
FIXED – Various custom match issues.
FIXED – Various match replay issues.
FIXED – Various Caster Mode issues.
FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.
FIXED – Various Spectator issues.
FIXED – Various Localization issues.
FIXED – Various shop issues.
FIXED – Various FOV issues on console.
