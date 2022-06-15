Y7S2 Vector Glare Patch Notes Addendum

Operation Vector Glare Season Patch Notes: https://rainbow6.com/VectorGlare

Y7S1 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Steam: 4.9GB

Ubisoft Connect: 4.8GB

Xbox One: 4.39GB

Xbox Series X: 4.63GB

PS4: 4.93GB

PS5: 4.58GB

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

MATCH OUTCOME

We are reintroducing the previous result texts and adding small visual tweaks to the match outcome screen.

ANTI-CHEAT

Reenabling validations on the game server to prevent cheater from shooting through ballistic shields.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – The defuser doesn't automatically drop when the Operator carrying it is downed.

FIXED – Melee hits do not register on a shield that is clipping through a surface.

FIXED – The interaction between Sens' R.O.U. Projector System and Aruni's Surya Gates causes the game to crash.

FIXED – Vigil's ERC7 activation sound can be heard from anywhere on the Map by the Attackers' drones.

FIXED – Defuser disappears if the player who has it crashes during the droning phase.

FIXED – Various destruction and clipping issues.

FIXED – Blood splatters are not being displayed when shooting an enemy with M249, SR-25 and DP27.

FIXED – Wamai MAG-NET can catch attacker gadgets that have already stuck.

FIXED – Attackers can fall off the roof by interrupting the rappel animation.

FIXED – The planted bomb sound effect is missing for some players after the defuser is dropped in a site and then planted in the other site.

FIXED – Player can get stuck in their drone when preparation phase ends.

FIXED – VFX for camera switch will show when another player switches to a camera you are on.

FIXED – Normal cameras can scan (red ping) enemies through Sens' Light Screen without seeing them.

FIXED – Operators can discover the game mode objective through Sens' Light Screen without seeing them.

FIXED – Sens' Light Screen is invisible to players reconnecting to the game if it was deployed before the reconnection.

FIXED – AI in PVE Lonewolf Ignores Sens' Light Screen.

FIXED – Defenders see the R.O.U. Projectors as friendly gadgets when using the Smart Ping on the Light Screen.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Emerald Plains map.

FIXED – Various collision issues on Emerald Plains map.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Close Quarter map.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Shooting Range game mode.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

SENS

FIXED – Sens' R.O.U. Projector System moves Player sideways when it hits the operator after bouncing off an obstacle.

FIXED – Some parts of Sens' Light Screen will stay visible for 2 seconds upon the auto destruction of their gadget.

FIXED – Sens' R.O.U. Projector System is not affected by Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED – Sens does not receive the "Peek a Boo" kill bonus for killing an enemy after passing through a Light Screen.

FIXED – The trajectory of the R.O.U. Projector System curves when deployed underneath a barricade that faces the Player.

FIXED – Various collision issues with the R.O.U. Projector System.

ADDITIONAL FIXES

FIXED – Caveira's Luison damage in-game is 55 instead of 65.

FIXED – Glaz's sight and the bullet origin are offset if the Holo A sight is equipped.

FIXED – The feedback marker for Thunderbird's Kona station isn't visible from a certain distance.

FIXED – Red Dot B is not aligned when aiming down sight with the SPAS-15.

FIXED – Incorrect animation for Osa's Talon-8 Shield when picking up from a window.

FIXED – The explosion reverb of Kapkan's EDD is always the same despite the size of the room.

FIXED – Nomad's Airjab Launcher laser is not disabled when Nomad is affected by EMP.

FIXED – IQ's EFD displays the electrical waves on hacked defenders' cameras while in Signal Lost state.

FIXED – Iana's warning message is displayed while the gadget is recharging or affected by EMP.

FIXED – Valkyrie's camera in "losing signal state" is not displayed if the operator is in affected by EMP.

FIXED – Blitz's warning message is displayed while the shield is in cooldown and when in disabled state.

FIXED – Sens POF-9 ADS time is faster than other Assault Rifle.

FIXED – Sens' last two projectors of the R.O.U. Projector System are not in synchronized with the rest when despawning.

FIXED – Various VFX issues with the R.O.U. Projector System.

FIXED – Various Azami Kiba Barrier issues.

FIXED – Various weapon VFX issues.

FIXED – Various operator VFX issues.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – During match replay, rewinding while watching a player's POV will move the character through all locations it has been in quick succession.

FIXED – In a Bomb custom game, the plant time is 4 seconds no matter the custom game's setting.

FIXED – Voice and text chat issues in Close Quarter discovery playlist.

FIXED – Scoreboard text chat mute button is not disabled in Team Deathmatch.

FIXED – End of Match message displays Victory for the defeated team.

FIXED – Subtitles are not present during the intro cinematic for new accounts.

FIXED – Windows cursor remains stuck on screen, blocking camera movement.

FIXED – Left and Right Dead Zone option doesn't apply immediately if changed in game.

FIXED – Mute button is greyed out for some players in game.

FIXED – Several weapons are missing their 2D thumbnails.

FIXED – Purchased elite skins do not show up as owned after purchase.

FIXED – Launching the game on PC using PS4 or PS5 gamepad and swapping to an Xbox controller will lead to input loss from new connected device.

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various customization issues.

FIXED – Various custom match issues.

FIXED – Various match replay issues.

FIXED – Various Caster Mode issues.

FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.

FIXED – Various Spectator issues.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

FIXED – Various shop issues.

FIXED – Various FOV issues on console.