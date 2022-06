Share · View all patches · Build 8940383 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 01:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Bugfixes:

-In RT, cards are invisible when timeout on Track skill

-Removed Next Game button from realtime games

Improvements:

-Updated New Game screen

-Default matching mode set to Downlevel for new players

Updates:

-Disable Pitfight in Vs AI (Pitfight will return in the future.)