06/15 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 8940344 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 09:46:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings FS City Ballers,

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!

1. Juneteenth Special Coin 100% Buff Wave

Event Period:

6/17 ~ 6/20 23:59 PDT

Let’s celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day together!

Enjoy special coin 100% buff on 3vs3 mode during the Juneteenth week!

Event Period:

6/17 ~ 6/20 23:59 PDT

Login during the Juneteenth weekend and get all this rewards together!

Get 138 points worthy rewards anytime during the event period!

*Reward is only given once upon login during the event period.

3. Special Pick Event w. 2021 Battle Pass

Event Period:

6/15 ~ 6/28 23:59 PDT

Raise your chance to get your wanted item!

Special Pick comes with 2021 Battle Pass exclusive seasonal outfit!

Take your luck to get the rarest item on your hand!

4. Ability Card Promotion

Event Period:

6/15 ~ 6/21 23:59 PDT

Get your selected ability cards with 5 super deals!

This time Liu’s ability card is in the option!

Take your luck and climb the ladder of deals!

5. FS Black Pack with 20% Discount

Event Period:

6/15 ~ 6/21 23:59 PDT

Get FreeStyle move just for 64 points!

This pack gives you Lv.1 FS on hand! Get your FreeStyle and use it right away!

*Liu’s Black Pack is not included in the deal

*3 times purchase limit for each FS Black Pack

6. Ranked Mode 2022 Summer Season

Event Period:

6/15 ~ 6/28 23:59 PDT

Challenge your limit and be the best player on the league!

New Top Baller will rule this summer season!

Only opens for 12 hours every day for 2 weeks!

Challenge your true skill over all platforms! Who will be the top baller during this Winter season, across all platforms?

Reward List:

Q&A:

Will my rank be reset from Winter Ranked Mode?

Starting rank for this Winter Ranked Mode will be applied depending on the previous winter rank.

Check out the below image for more details!

I want to play Ranked Mode in different regions this time. Will my rank be maintained?

We have changed that Rank Apply(above image) can be applied to any server where you start the first Winter Ranked Mode. HOWEVER,

if you move to a different region that is different from where you played Winter Ranked Mode, your rank will be reset and cannot be restored.

ex) If you played Winter Ranked Mode at Asia and got SS rank ;

You can get your starting rank A, no matter where you start to play Winter Ranked Mode.

Absent Penalty

If you do not play Ranked match for a long time, you will receive absent penalty.

Absent penalty will reduce your rank score

If you do not own enough rank score due to absent penalty, your rank tier will be degraded

Note :

Starting rank for the Winter season is applied depending on the previous 2021 Winter Rank.

Rank will be reset to D if you change your region while proceeding with Winter Rank Mode.

Check out the time for each region and don’t miss a single match!

Server Time Standard (PDT)

NA : 10:00 – 22:00

EU : 03:00 – 15:00

Asia : 21:00 – 09:00

7. 600 Points of Login Bonus

Event Period:

6/22 ~ 7/19 23:59 PDT

Grab 2.4x points for your payment!

Just login for 13 days and get 2.4x points total for your purchase!

Get 200 points immediately upon purchase and get daily extra points!