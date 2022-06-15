 Skip to content

Luminary update for 15 June 2022

[Complete] June 15, 2022 Server Maintenance

Build 8940205

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Return of the Heroes ATTENDANCE

[An attendance event for Returning Players on Zeus]

  1. Daily login for 50min to get an attendance stamp.
  2. When 50min was reached, select the Attendance button and select the Receive a reward Button
  3. Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC

**HELL GATE

LEAGUE OF HEROES
~ PVP TOURNAMENT ~**

REGISTRATION EXTENDED

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3M2zEby

[Hourly Giveaway]

Brunch(1Day)

[1 Week Random Hourly Giveaway]

On-going!! ~

(June 13, 2022 - June 19, 2022)

Don't miss this out!

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

