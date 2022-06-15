[Complete] June 15, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 8940205 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Return of the Heroes ATTENDANCE

[An attendance event for Returning Players on Zeus]

Daily login for 50min to get an attendance stamp. When 50min was reached, select the Attendance button and select the Receive a reward Button Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC

**HELL GATE

LEAGUE OF HEROES

~ PVP TOURNAMENT ~**

REGISTRATION EXTENDED

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3M2zEby

[Hourly Giveaway]

Brunch(1Day)

[1 Week Random Hourly Giveaway]

On-going!! ~

(June 13, 2022 - June 19, 2022)

Don't miss this out!

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.