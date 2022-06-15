[Complete] June 15, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
Return of the Heroes ATTENDANCE
[An attendance event for Returning Players on Zeus]
- Daily login for 50min to get an attendance stamp.
- When 50min was reached, select the Attendance button and select the Receive a reward Button
- Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC
**HELL GATE
LEAGUE OF HEROES
~ PVP TOURNAMENT ~**
REGISTRATION EXTENDED
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3M2zEby
[Hourly Giveaway]
Brunch(1Day)
[1 Week Random Hourly Giveaway]
On-going!! ~
(June 13, 2022 - June 19, 2022)
Don't miss this out!
==============================================================================
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.
Changed files in this update