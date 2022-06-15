POLITY - v1.1.7: Changelog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

[1.1.7] - 2022-06-15

Added

-Added new ambience sounds: Embassy, Sports Centre, Hospital, Nightclub, Grocery Store, Municipality Building, Hair Salon, Police Station, Boutique/Fashion Store, Shelter, University, and Theatre.

-Added a 3D sound for Fountains.

Improved

-Improved the Country Info panel.

-Improved the Resolution Settings.

-Improved the Cart part in the Shopping Panel.

-Improved the shopping experience in the Decorating Shop.

-Improved the moving items action between storage and backpack.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard.

-Fixed the bug in removing all the furniture in buildings.

-Fixed the bug in choosing a country.

-Fixed the bug in ‘Water Hole Platform’.

-Fixed the bug in the workbench.

-Fixed the bug in the Customization screen.

-Fixed the bug in the Expire Time.

-Fixed the bug in the moving out process.

-Fixed the bug in the clicking action for walking UI animation.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.

-Working on a new craft machine.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.

-Working on more UI animations.