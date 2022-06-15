 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Conflict update for 15 June 2022

Deal of the Day! 30% off Stingray ship components!

Share · View all patches · Build 8939993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, pilots! It's time to improve your fleet strength! Lucas Horn from the station ‘New Eden’ reports that his friends have once again arrived in fringe sectors — the independent traders from the cruiser ‘Scotland’.

Only for one day, June 15, they offer all pilots a 30% discount on Stingray ship components! They can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Stingray is one of the most unique Federation fighters. Flying this fighter lets you enjoy firm controls at high speeds. Advanced design comes with impressive power and accessible technologies. Entropy Generator allows removing durability from enemies by distorting space-time. Only Stingray can do this.

Special offer is valid for a limited time and ends on June 16!

Sincerely,
Star Conflict Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8939993
Windows Content Depot 212071
Common Content Depot 212072
MacOS Content Depot 212073
Linux Content Depot 212074
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link