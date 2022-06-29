Lyla's Stadium Shop

Team Sentinel's very own Lyla is here to give you the rewards that you deserve!
06/29 00:00 ~ 07/12 23:59 (PDT)
Event Mechanics:
Purchase Credit Cards and use it for a certain draw and get a chance to win VVIP Items!
- Your credit score is increased by 1 for every 10 credit card purchases you make.
- The higher your credit score, the higher chance of getting a VVIP Item.
- Your credit score will reset once you obtain at least one VVIP Item.
Stadium Credit Card Price:
For Normal Item list, you can get Sub-Attribute Fragment or a Premium Sub-Attribute Changer!
*You need at least 2 Sub-Attribute Fragments before combining it into one regular Sub-Attribute Changer.
Outfit Selection Box:
**Outfit Preview:
Mexican Outfit Set (M/F)**
Freestreet Outfit Set (M/F)
Bikini & Low Rise Trunk (M/F)
