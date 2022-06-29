 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 29 June 2022

Lyla's Stadium Shop

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Team Sentinel's very own Lyla is here to give you the rewards that you deserve!

06/29 00:00 ~ 07/12 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

Purchase Credit Cards and use it for a certain draw and get a chance to win VVIP Items!

  • Your credit score is increased by 1 for every 10 credit card purchases you make.
  • The higher your credit score, the higher chance of getting a VVIP Item.
  • Your credit score will reset once you obtain at least one VVIP Item.

Stadium Credit Card Price:

For Normal Item list, you can get Sub-Attribute Fragment or a Premium Sub-Attribute Changer!

*You need at least 2 Sub-Attribute Fragments before combining it into one regular Sub-Attribute Changer.

Outfit Selection Box:


**Outfit Preview:

Mexican Outfit Set (M/F)**


Freestreet Outfit Set (M/F)


Bikini & Low Rise Trunk (M/F)





- Freestyle 2 Team

