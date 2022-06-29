Lyla's Stadium Shop

Share · View all patches · Build 8939916 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 08:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Team Sentinel's very own Lyla is here to give you the rewards that you deserve!



06/29 00:00 ~ 07/12 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

Purchase Credit Cards and use it for a certain draw and get a chance to win VVIP Items!

Your credit score is increased by 1 for every 10 credit card purchases you make.

The higher your credit score, the higher chance of getting a VVIP Item.

Your credit score will reset once you obtain at least one VVIP Item.

Stadium Credit Card Price:

For Normal Item list, you can get Sub-Attribute Fragment or a Premium Sub-Attribute Changer!

*You need at least 2 Sub-Attribute Fragments before combining it into one regular Sub-Attribute Changer.

Outfit Selection Box:







**Outfit Preview:

Mexican Outfit Set (M/F)**





Freestreet Outfit Set (M/F)





Bikini & Low Rise Trunk (M/F)













- Freestyle 2 Team