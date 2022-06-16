RISK 3.7 Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention RISK Generals!

Welcome to RISK v3.7, One of our biggest updates for 2022 so far!

We are introducing the all new battle points system, new replacement maps, dice, troops and new frames.

BATTLE POINTS

What are Battle Points?

Starting on the 20th of June along with the new season, Battle Points will become part of the day to day player experience, a way for players to gain experience, Level up and unlock rewards. All players have access to battle points at no cost.

Rewards

Not to fear! It is only just the beginning. These will not be the only rewards for battle points. Over time there will be more rewards as we expand the system.

L-R

Vintage Black Dice - Old, but black.

- Old, but black. Vintage Green Dice - They will be Green with envy

- They will be Green with envy Space Lava Dice - Did you know that on the planet RISK, the lava is green?

- Did you know that on the planet RISK, the lava is green? A Very Shiny Hat Troop -For extra protection and prestige.

-For extra protection and prestige. Grey Wind Ship Troop - Work like a captain, play like a pirate.

- Work like a captain, play like a pirate. Cone Troop - Was the best troop in the Cone Wars

- Was the best troop in the Cone Wars M67 Grenade - They see me rollin’... they runnin’

- They see me rollin’... they runnin’ Tank - There is no fish in this tank.

- There is no fish in this tank. Riskollo 17 Troop (Spaceship) - Houston, we have a problem.

- Houston, we have a problem. Cannonball - I came in like a cannonball...

- I came in like a cannonball... Bone Voyage - I'm bone to be wild.

REPLACEMENT MAPS

This update will include replacement maps for removed maps.

This will mean that if you have purchased a map that was removed, you may get this map back at a later date and also receive these replacement maps in their place.

Northern Conquest Map Pack

Stockholm Conquest

Be your own Gustav Vasa and conquer medieval Stockholm. This is the only way to become King, agree?

Continents: 13

Territories: 73





Bohus Fortress

Born of a frozen land, the icy Bohus Fortress is yours

to conquer.

Continents: 10

Territories: 65





Countries & Continent Map Pack

Greece

Sail the seas just like Jason and the Argonauts, and conquer the Greek islands.

Continents: 14

Territories: 64





Advanced Map Pack

Africa Advanced

It’s going to take a lot to drag away from this one, Rain down all over Africa!

Continents: 9

Territories: 50





FRAMES

Michelangelo’s Dino Frame

This frame is a reminder of what was, what is and what could be.



Triceraptos Companion

This three-horned face will make the enemies shiver.



DICE

It's a one-dice-fits-all kind of update.

We have a lot more to come in the future. Stay tuned!

Frosty

Let the power of crystals roll only sixes.

ACCOUNT DELETE BUTTON

We know it can be tough to say goodbye. But you are always welcome back!

OTHER EXTRAS

Map UI improvements

Attack Arrows have been adjusted

The territory pucks bounce when that territory is selectable

The territories highlight when selectable

Territories raise up based on selection and selectable sections

Breathing effect on highlighted territories

Continent Bonus UI improvement

The bonus screen now indicates what territories you own in each region, They also display what % you own

The territories highlight when selectable

Bug fixes

Capped UI scaling - So continent bonus screen doesn't overlap significantly

Flickering Fog update/solve.

Can you believe half the year is already over?!

We’ve got some big plans for the rest of the year, so we’re not going to say too much at this point. But I promise it’s gonna be good.

Signing off,

The RISK Team @ SMG