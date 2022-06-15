 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 15 June 2022

World Empire 2027 - Version 3.4.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8939739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with custom settings and zombies country selection.
  • Remove the must voting in United Nations. (Case no vote you will abstain automatic)
  • Improve game load.
    Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
     Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

