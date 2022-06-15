World Empire 2027 - Version 3.4.8

- Fixed issues with custom settings and zombies country selection.
- Remove the must voting in United Nations. (Case no vote you will abstain automatic)
- Improve game load.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
