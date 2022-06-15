Soulash v1.0.12 - Deck of Entities

Greetings fellow gods,

Today's update addresses some bugs and improvements reported on the official Soulash Discord server, as well as a new unique item - Deck of Entities, a single-use item designed by Sinful, one of our Patrons, that can provide a random benefit or disadvantage. See the full changelog below:

Added

New unique item Deck of Entities designed by Sinful.

The delete key will now clear the contents of an active input field.

Mouse wheel can now be used to zoom in or out in the Map Editor.

Temporary entities now have information on when they will disappear in their tooltip.

Changed

Improved navigation in Mod Editors and added hotkeys for New Entity, New Ability, and New Animation buttons.

Items of type Resource like tree trunks that have Armor no longer display resistances in its tooltip.

Recipe learning message during salvage now displays the base item name instead of the name changed by applied affixes.

Increased backpack tabs from 2 to 4.

Increased damage of Heavy Crossbow by 2.

Enemies will now attack the player on different z-level when it blocks the stairs.

The camera no longer changes position when moving between different region maps in Map Editor.

Fixed

Fixed an issue with abilities not being learned by the player on killing gods by summons.

Fixed the "on impact" and "inner animation" mappings in non-overwriting mods.

Fixed AoE animations in mods sometimes being displaced and centered around the character despite correctly damaging a selected area.

Fixed an issue in Map Editor that caused the last spawn group to not show up if there were more than 12.

Some rings and amulets couldn't be crafted with affixes.

Fixed sidebar scroll in Entity Maker not resetting position when creating a new entity.

Fixed crash in Data Table modding screen.

Fixed rare crashes during the new world generation.

When Golden Lamp durability drops to 0, it's no longer possible to cast Summon Djinni that comes from the item.

Having an ability from an item doesn't prevent it from being learned when leveling up.

Fixed message for tile-based abilities to indicate they need to be cast on an unoccupied tile.

AI with a light source will no longer keep spamming the Light spell on itself.

Immobile enemies will no longer get stuck attempting to chase the player.

Fixed an issue that prevented the display of some particles in Animation Editor on low resolution.

Hidden enemies are no longer marked as valid targets on abilities, which previously allowed to determine where's the target by the color of the border.

Enjoy,

Artur