Hotfix patch on June 15th

We’ve just released a hotfix patch to address some issues found in the game. Please see the full changelist below.

Adjusted：

Adjusted Qi not to like Broken Power Stone

Deleted tools from Mian's desires

Adjusted the NPC's relationship network to make it more in line with the setting

Adjusted Krystal's behavior to prevent her from always staying at home and preventing players from turning in quests

Adjusted some scripts of some NPCs to correspond with their settings

Fixed:

Fixed Mian's abnormal behaviors that led by a walk into the Saloon in the mission "Takin' it Easy"

Fixed some NPCs' abnormal behaviors in the fireside meeting after the mission "Belly of the Beast"

Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Sepia Toned Memories' not unlocking, the Mort's last photo can now be found in the Gecko Station Ruins.

Fixed an issue with the Achievement "First Love" not unlocking

Fixed a freezing issue when getting a lot of items at once

Fixed some sound effects' issues for Critters and mailboxes

Fixed an issue where mounting could cause falling damages

Fixed some errors that might cause lags when existing at the end of the cutscene

Fixed some other issues that might cause lags in the gathering system after loading

Fixed some errors that might cause lags with the Treasure Detector

Fixed some errors that might cause lags with the destructible items in the scenes

Fixed some errors that might cause lags when the train couldn't locate the rails

Fixed some clothing issues in the Day of Memories

Fixed an issue where repeatedly reloading would cause anomalous weapon attributes and anomalous damage.

