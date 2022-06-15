Hotfix patch on June 15th

Howdy builders
We’ve just released a hotfix patch to address some issues found in the game. Please see the full changelist below.
Adjusted：
- Adjusted Qi not to like Broken Power Stone
- Deleted tools from Mian's desires
- Adjusted the NPC's relationship network to make it more in line with the setting
- Adjusted Krystal's behavior to prevent her from always staying at home and preventing players from turning in quests
- Adjusted some scripts of some NPCs to correspond with their settings
Fixed:
- Fixed Mian's abnormal behaviors that led by a walk into the Saloon in the mission "Takin' it Easy"
- Fixed some NPCs' abnormal behaviors in the fireside meeting after the mission "Belly of the Beast"
- Fixed an issue with the Achievement 'Sepia Toned Memories' not unlocking, the Mort's last photo can now be found in the Gecko Station Ruins.
- Fixed an issue with the Achievement "First Love" not unlocking
- Fixed a freezing issue when getting a lot of items at once
- Fixed some sound effects' issues for Critters and mailboxes
- Fixed an issue where mounting could cause falling damages
- Fixed some errors that might cause lags when existing at the end of the cutscene
- Fixed some other issues that might cause lags in the gathering system after loading
- Fixed some errors that might cause lags with the Treasure Detector
- Fixed some errors that might cause lags with the destructible items in the scenes
- Fixed some errors that might cause lags when the train couldn't locate the rails
- Fixed some clothing issues in the Day of Memories
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly reloading would cause anomalous weapon attributes and anomalous damage.
If you find any other bugs or you have any suggestions, please let us them using our Report a Bug forum on Steam, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.
Thanks for supporting and playing Sandrock!
