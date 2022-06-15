Stationeers Dedicated Server & Fixes

The dedicated server was not quite ready to go for the last patch but it's here now and it's better than ever. Our deployment of the refactor also highlighted a suite of problems we needed to jump onto quickly. Some we managed to patch very quickly, including during the weekend after we deployed the update. Some took a little longer.
Dedicated Server Rework
With the complete rework of the multiplayer that we launched in our last major update, we applied the same treatment to how we approached dedicated servers. The steps we have taken allow us to walk towards truly being able to run public servers, with many players. We think that, over time, the work we have done now is a great first step to really being able to build online communities for Stationeers. This is just our baseline, and we plan to extensively develop on this as we go forward.
The old system was developed in tandem, adjacent to the main game. This often resulted in bugs appearing in the dedicated server and complicating our development substantially. Now the dedicated server is integrated into the base game code, with the build for dedicated servers simply stripping unnecessary parts out. This massively simplifies how we build the game with dedicated servers in mind, and paves the way for additional command and tool support for those wanting to run stationeers based communities.
It is likely no secret that we are huge fans of multiplayer gaming, and proper dedicated server support has been a dream of the team since we began the project. It's a tremendous feeling for us to take the first steps along this path, and we hope you are as excited about this as we area. Please do let us know in the Discord, and discuss there as we will be putting as much effort as we can into expanding on this.
Mods & Workshop Support
Most mods, custom worlds, and IC scripts from the workshop should now be working again. There were some issues that crept in as we began removing all the Steam SDK hooks so that those who haven't run the game through steam, could still play it just fine. We are a firm believer that strict DRM is not appropriate for our games. Technically, there would be nothing required for the game to be torrented or given to another person. Obviously, though, we hope you buy the game and support our team. As such, there is still some remedial work we need to do to tidy up the lose ends of this, such as mod and workshop support. We will continue to monitor for any problems or missing functionality here.
General Bugfixing
There is a bunch of smaller bug fixes in as well and we're happy to finally be working hard to hunt down and fix some of the bigger issues that have been around for a long time(prior to the big refactor). You should start to see these in the next update. We have been working hard behind the scenes to continue to optimize the game. Recently we have been experimenting with pulling across additional job system multithreading that we implemented live on a devstream for Art of the Rail, another project at the studio.
IMPORTANT
If you have saved since the update and were playing as a DLC race that save is likely Corrupted! Please load a save from prior to the update. And your species and gender data will now parse correctly through to the new system. You will need to redo your other cosmetics settings as these will have been set to default.
Next Steps
We are working on settling into a regular cadence of weekly updates, which we have been doing every week for another studio project (ICARUS) with great success, The updates won't always be major ones, but keeping to a weekly cadence helps us to keep the current build active and in a solid state.
Another focus is on better localization, and some love for our extremely supportive communities all across the globe. This will include localized voice for some of those territories as well.
We will now begin implementing the plans we have to take Stationeers from being a bunch of cool systems, into a solid game loop. There is a tremendous amount of great systems in the game, we've been working on design behind the scenes to better tie it all in together.
Changelog v0.2.3336.16533
- Added password check when creating new game session
- added settings commands to CLI
- Added netconfig command for CLI.
- Added server password locking
- added queue to catch premature logs to console window, then print them after init process
- added -settingspath launch command to direct exe instance to a different settings file
- Added dev config for settings various properites in game without dirty scene
- added svn ignore DevsConfig.json
- Added in game chat using
saycommand
- Added old save prompt
- Added WIP prompt when entering server list or hosting a game
- Updated build script to properly support dedicated server builds
- Added custom command line parser
- Added new pipe label texture
- Updated scale of cooked food
- Updated pipe label texture
- Added new 'discord' command in CLI
- added basic form ask for server details when starting new game
- Added commands for kicking/banning players from server
- Fixed Loading a Save when playing as HemDroid and Zrillian that was created on the previous branch causes character to spawn as naken human with battery in suit slot.
- Fixed Zombie Bodies begin created when respawning.
- Fixed TakeControl command being called twice in certain load execution orders.
- Fixed Respawned Characters not registering with CameraController.
- Fixed Console Error Spam on Clients when a dead Stationeer body decayed into a skeleton.
- Fixed Drop position of dead/unconscious bodies.
- Fixed flat and angled solar panels from not always correctly seeing the sun due to misconfigured ray offsets.
- Fixed PowerTransmitters can cause loading saves to break.
- Fixed Dynamic Generator can cause loading saves to break.
- Fixed Sometimes there would be the occasional ice on Venus.
- Fixed Error spam from sterling engine tooltip when empty gas canister inserted.
- Updated server list items to support new meta server updates
- Fixed over populated server list with placeholder data
- Fixed error that could be thrown when autosaving due to list of all Referencables being modified.
- Replaced meta server IP
- Replaced OpenUPM for DiscordSDK directly because openupm version didn't build for linux dedicated
- Cleaned up unused interface methods from INetTransport
- Fixed bug where container contents disappear too soon when closing
- Fixed Error thrown by audio concurrency system when an audio source is destroyed in the same frame as playing a new sound.
- Fixed issue of not being able to start a new game session after leaving current game session
- Fixed jumping when console is open
- Fixed Camera FOV changing in start menu
- Made mousewheel scroll selection more intuitive
- Changed flare particles to world space
- Fix bug where swapping slots with the slot window open caused error
- Fixed NRE when no player cosmetic data xml had been saved.
- Fixes to get game to compile on linux
- Fixed NRE in Thing.Mode in linux dedicated
- Fix issue with mods not loading
- Fixed batch console input for dedicated server
- Fixed Key bind settings menu not showing any of the keybinds
- Improved usability of CLI reading input
- Fixed backspace not working right for CLI
- Removed DoTween warnings in dedicated server builds
- Removed unnecessary log when app finished loading in dedicated server build
- Disabled discord SDK in batch mode
- Reverted food scale changes
- Removed x86 dll for Discord SDK
- Removed server admin password from settings menu
- Removed input form for CLI when creating a game session in favour for xml file
- removed hashing on stored passwords for now
- Removed log from build script
- Removed shell32.dll from linux dedicated. Wrapped in !linux preprocessor
- Deleted a bunch of vestigial brain code.
