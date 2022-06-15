Stationeers Dedicated Server & Fixes

The dedicated server was not quite ready to go for the last patch but it's here now and it's better than ever. Our deployment of the refactor also highlighted a suite of problems we needed to jump onto quickly. Some we managed to patch very quickly, including during the weekend after we deployed the update. Some took a little longer.

Dedicated Server Rework

With the complete rework of the multiplayer that we launched in our last major update, we applied the same treatment to how we approached dedicated servers. The steps we have taken allow us to walk towards truly being able to run public servers, with many players. We think that, over time, the work we have done now is a great first step to really being able to build online communities for Stationeers. This is just our baseline, and we plan to extensively develop on this as we go forward.

The old system was developed in tandem, adjacent to the main game. This often resulted in bugs appearing in the dedicated server and complicating our development substantially. Now the dedicated server is integrated into the base game code, with the build for dedicated servers simply stripping unnecessary parts out. This massively simplifies how we build the game with dedicated servers in mind, and paves the way for additional command and tool support for those wanting to run stationeers based communities.

It is likely no secret that we are huge fans of multiplayer gaming, and proper dedicated server support has been a dream of the team since we began the project. It's a tremendous feeling for us to take the first steps along this path, and we hope you are as excited about this as we area. Please do let us know in the Discord, and discuss there as we will be putting as much effort as we can into expanding on this.

Mods & Workshop Support

Most mods, custom worlds, and IC scripts from the workshop should now be working again. There were some issues that crept in as we began removing all the Steam SDK hooks so that those who haven't run the game through steam, could still play it just fine. We are a firm believer that strict DRM is not appropriate for our games. Technically, there would be nothing required for the game to be torrented or given to another person. Obviously, though, we hope you buy the game and support our team. As such, there is still some remedial work we need to do to tidy up the lose ends of this, such as mod and workshop support. We will continue to monitor for any problems or missing functionality here.

General Bugfixing

There is a bunch of smaller bug fixes in as well and we're happy to finally be working hard to hunt down and fix some of the bigger issues that have been around for a long time(prior to the big refactor). You should start to see these in the next update. We have been working hard behind the scenes to continue to optimize the game. Recently we have been experimenting with pulling across additional job system multithreading that we implemented live on a devstream for Art of the Rail, another project at the studio.

IMPORTANT If you have saved since the update and were playing as a DLC race that save is likely Corrupted! Please load a save from prior to the update. And your species and gender data will now parse correctly through to the new system. You will need to redo your other cosmetics settings as these will have been set to default.

Next Steps

We are working on settling into a regular cadence of weekly updates, which we have been doing every week for another studio project (ICARUS) with great success, The updates won't always be major ones, but keeping to a weekly cadence helps us to keep the current build active and in a solid state.

Another focus is on better localization, and some love for our extremely supportive communities all across the globe. This will include localized voice for some of those territories as well.

We will now begin implementing the plans we have to take Stationeers from being a bunch of cool systems, into a solid game loop. There is a tremendous amount of great systems in the game, we've been working on design behind the scenes to better tie it all in together.

Like what you see? Help out!

We're super excited about where to take Stationeers in 2022, if you are as excited as we are please consider leaving us a Positive review - it means a lot to us. Also our DLC was made as a way for the community to support us, so consider grabbing that as well.

Changelog v0.2.3336.16533