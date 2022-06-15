 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CombatArms: Reloaded update for 15 June 2022

[NOW AVAILABLE] ECO Mystery Box

Share · View all patches · Build 8938927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ECO Mystery Box
(Sale Period: June 15 ~ July 27)
ECO Weapon Mystery Box | Price: 600GC
ECO Weapon Mystery Box x5 | Price: 2400GC
ECO Weapon Mystery Box x10 | Price: 5,400GC
•NOTE: If you buy the x10, 1 permanent (+0~+4) item is guaranteed.

ECO Weapon Package
Price: 8,000 GC
Get a Permanent version of the following gears when you buy this package.
Ocean Heart SCAR-H
ECO AK-47
ECO M416
ECO AUG A1
Note 2: Equip the new items. Play game. You can acquire weapon metals. (April 13 ~ May 24)

Changed files in this update

CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link