[NOW AVAILABLE] ECO Mystery Box

ECO Mystery Box

(Sale Period: June 15 ~ July 27)

ECO Weapon Mystery Box | Price: 600GC

ECO Weapon Mystery Box x5 | Price: 2400GC

ECO Weapon Mystery Box x10 | Price: 5,400GC

•NOTE: If you buy the x10, 1 permanent (+0~+4) item is guaranteed.

ECO Weapon Package

Price: 8,000 GC

Get a Permanent version of the following gears when you buy this package.

Ocean Heart SCAR-H

ECO AK-47

ECO M416

ECO AUG A1

