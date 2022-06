UPDATE PATCH 1.3.4 IMPROVEMENTS + NEW FEATURES

Thank you to all of you who support us by reviewing the game, 75 Reviews = New Map Announcement. A few users get frustrated about clues in the exorcist map [I feel their frustration, and have updated the game to make it easier to find angel clues]



UPDATE PATCH NOTES...

PATCH LIST

EXORCISM MAP ANGEL CLUES UPDATED

[NOW EASIER TO SPOT ANGEL CLUES, IT NOW ACTIVATES [GLOWS] AND REMAINS THEN REMOVES AFTER COMPLETE STAGE]

LOCALIZATION UPDATE FOR EXORCISM MAP OBJECTIVES

EXORCISM MAP MASTER AUDIO UPDATED [CAN NOW ADJUST MASTER VOLUME]

BRIGHTNESS SETTING UPDATE FOR EXORCISM MAP

NEW SET FOV SETTING [THIS ADJUST THE FIELD OF VISION FOR THE PLAYER, WIDER VIEW]

NEW MOTION BLUR SETTING

EXORCISM MAP RE-BAKED [PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION]

VARIOUS BUGS AND FIXES

[TRIGGER FIXES, TYPOS, LOCKED OUT OF PLAYER CONTROLS, EASIER TO FIND CROSSES]

VILLAGE MAP DARKER ATMOSPHERE

[LET US KNOW IF YOU LIKE THE NEW DARKER SCARIER MAP?]





KNOW PROBLEMS

WORKING ON FIXING THE TEXT BOX CHAT LIMIT.

[AFTER TYPING A RANDOM LIMIT SEEMS TO BE HIT AND DISABLES CHAT, TRYING TO FIGURE IT OUT, IN THE MEAN TIME IF YOU RUN INTO THE PROBLEM, PLEASE USE STEAM CHAT WITH YOUR FRIENDS, SORRY ABOUT THIS]

Please report bugs in the comments or over at our DISCORD CHANNEL.

ACHIEVEMENTS FOR EXORCISM MAP IS COMING IN THE NEXT UPDATE +

AN OPTIMIZATION UPDATE FOR VILLAGE MAP