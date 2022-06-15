 Skip to content

Incursion update for 15 June 2022

Small Content Update (EA 2)

Build 8938767 · Last edited by Wendy

Attention Republic soldiers,
this update adds 16 achievements to the game!

Added 16 achievements

  • Victory - Win any match
  • Solid Team - Win any match in multiplayer
  • Veteran - Win any gamemode on veteran difficulty
  • Nightmare - Win any gamemode on nightmare difficulty
  • Heart Bleed - Win any gamemode on heart bleed difficulty
  • Hard Fought Coin - Earn 10,000 XP in a single match
  • Headshot Master I - Win a game with at least 10% of kills being headshots
  • Headshot Master II - Win a game with at least 25% of kills being headshots
  • Headshot Legend - Win a game with at least 50% of kills being headshots
  • Buildin' a Sentry - Deal 10,000 damage or more in a match with your buildables
  • I Am The Sentry - Win a match on any gamemode without moving
  • Survivor - Survive a multiplayer round in Wave Defense as the last one alive
  • Bulldozer - Earn 5,000 XP or more from damage in a match
  • Hunter - Earn 500 XP or more from kills in a match
  • Exterminator - Earn 1,000 XP or more from kills in a match
  • One Man Army - Earn 3,000 XP or more from kills in a match

Moving forward
I think adding steam achievements to the game is a good way of having some more long-term objectives for players who want to do that. But I think the lesson overall from feedback moving forward is going to be working on long-term content & replayability. So I'm going to continue to work on the game in an effort to move more in that direction.

Your Commanding Officer,
Blake Gillman

