Small Content Update (EA 2)

Attention Republic soldiers,

this update adds 16 achievements to the game!

Added 16 achievements

Victory - Win any match

Solid Team - Win any match in multiplayer

Veteran - Win any gamemode on veteran difficulty

Nightmare - Win any gamemode on nightmare difficulty

Heart Bleed - Win any gamemode on heart bleed difficulty

Hard Fought Coin - Earn 10,000 XP in a single match

Headshot Master I - Win a game with at least 10% of kills being headshots

Headshot Master II - Win a game with at least 25% of kills being headshots

Headshot Legend - Win a game with at least 50% of kills being headshots

Buildin' a Sentry - Deal 10,000 damage or more in a match with your buildables

I Am The Sentry - Win a match on any gamemode without moving

Survivor - Survive a multiplayer round in Wave Defense as the last one alive

Bulldozer - Earn 5,000 XP or more from damage in a match

Hunter - Earn 500 XP or more from kills in a match

Exterminator - Earn 1,000 XP or more from kills in a match

One Man Army - Earn 3,000 XP or more from kills in a match

Moving forward

I think adding steam achievements to the game is a good way of having some more long-term objectives for players who want to do that. But I think the lesson overall from feedback moving forward is going to be working on long-term content & replayability. So I'm going to continue to work on the game in an effort to move more in that direction.

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

