Release 1.5.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
We sincerely thank you for the great feedback that you gave us on the recent Major Overhaul for Skul’s Items. As there were a lot of changes, we missed some important points. However we are glad that Skul is finding its place thanks to your feedback.
As a result of the Major Overhaul for Skul’s Items, difficulty of the game relatively increased. We did not want this outcome.
There is more room to be improved but for the first step we checked users’ feedback and applied elements which could improve the game and be applied right away.
To make the game more exciting, we would love to get your continuous attention and feedback on the new contents.
Changes Made
[h2Map and NPC[/h2]
Through the recent update many new items were added in the game but the number of items users’ could obtain remained the same. This led to a problem that it became difficult for users to combine items as they wished.
Considering the characteristics of Skul which allows users to possess a limited number of items, the recent update caused the level of difficulty to increase.
Therefore by this patch we lowered the item price and the restock price of the Black Market Collector. We took this action for an immediate patch but we don’t think this is the best solution.
In the next update we are going to find a more fun way for users to obtain items considering the total number of items and the difficulty of gaining items.
- For all stages, the price of items sold by the Collector will decrease
- For all stages, the restock price of items sold by the Collector will decrease
- When restocking repeatedly, restock price increase rate will decrease
- Amount of gold required by the field NPC ‘Little Gust’ & ‘Lion’s Sword’ will decrease
- Change in Physical Attack increase rate of Grace of Jealousy against the NPC Evil Druid of the Demon King's Castle: 50% → 80%
- The issue of the Poison Gas Trap in the event map ‘Dangerous Box’ applying higher damage from time to time is fixed
Skull
As we were preparing for the Major Overhaul for Skul’s Items, we focused a lot on the Frost Skull’s boss battle.
Stopping the boss with Freeze is certainly a cool thing but if Freeze is used too frequently, the boss can’t do anything and just gets defeated inside the ice.
When this happens too frequently, it might reduce the tension and excitement of the battle.
Before this patch, the new Freeze system was more than enough to neutralize the boss considering the Frost Skull’s skills.
The easiest way to solve this problem was to give probability for Frost Skul’s Freeze effect, however we did not want Status Effect skill to be probability based.
As a result we overestimated Frost Skull’s ability of neutralizing the boss and designed the Frost Skull weaker than we expected.
This patch boosted the ability of the Frost Skull to a suitable level but still, we do not think that too high value of Freeze and Stun effect in boss battles is the best scenario.
In order to solve this problem we will improve the Status Effect Resistance system of bosses as soon as possible.
In this patch we will take ‘alternative measures’ that boosted the ability of Frost skull and Status Effect like Freeze, Stun to a proper level considering the current Status Effect system.
However in the next update, we will figure out a way to make the boss battle much more exciting using the Status Effect system.
Frost Skull
<Applies to all skulls>
Skill
- Reduced before-cast & after-cast delay for all skills
<]Frost Skull>
Skill
[Iceberg]
- Changed cooldown: 24 sec → 17 sec
- Increased damage
[Glacial Charge]
Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 15 sec
- Increased damage
[Freezing Field]
- Changed cooldown: 26 sec → 18 sec
- Increased damage
[Glacial Blade]
- Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 14 sec
<Ancient Frost Skull>
Passive
- Increased damage dealt to nearby enemies for 5 sec
Skill
[Iceberg]
- Changed cooldown: 24 sec → 19 sec
- Increased damage
[Glacial Charge]
- Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 17 sec
- Increased damage
[Freezing Field]
- Changed cooldown: 34 sec → 19 sec
- Increased damage
[Glacial Blade]
- Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 16 sec
- Increased damage
<Frozen Soul>
Passive
- Increased damage dealt to nearby enemies for 5 sec
- Changed number of hit for ‘Glacial Cut’: 1 → 2
- Increased damage of ‘Glacial Cut’
Skill
[Iceberg]
- Changed cooldown: 30 sec → 27 sec
- Increased damage
[Glacial Charge]
- Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 19 sec
- Increased damage
[Glacial Blade]
- Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 18 sec
- Increased damage
Petty Thief
<Wanderer>
Skill
[Backstab]
- Changed chance of Stun when hit: 30% → 50%
<Outlaw>
Skill
[Backstab]
- Changed chance of Stun when hit: 30% → 50%
Alchemist
<Applies to all skulls>
Skill
- [Liquid Nitrogen Flask] Changed cooldown: 25 sec → 20 sec
- [Liquid Nitrogen Flask] Increased damage
- [Neurolepsis Flask] Changed cooldown: 27 sec → 22 sec
- [Neurolepsis Flask] Increased damage
Rock Star
<Applies to all skulls>
Skill
- [Climax] Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 14 sec
Minotaurus
<Applies to all skulls>
Skill
- [Bludgeon] Changed cooldown: 24 sec → 19 sec
Clown
<Pierrot>
Skill
[Peek-A-Boo Knives]
- Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 17 sec
<Joker>
Skill
[Peek-A-Boo Knives]
- Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 17 sec
Prisoner
<The King>
Skill
- [Wolf Trap]
- Changed cooldown: 25 sec → 20 sec
Archlich
<Applies to all skulls>
- Skill
- [Deathly Chill] Changed cooldown: 25 sec → 18 sec
Items
We think Common items regarding Status Effect had a lower value than we thought. Instead of changing the probability of these items, we added abilities that could help clearing the early stages of the game.
Toxic Pendant
- Added the effect: Physical Attack is increased by 20%.
Broken Dagger
- Added the effect: Attack Speed is increased by 15%.
Manatech Cogwheel
- Added the effect: Magic Attack is increased by 20%.
Abandoned Wedding Ring
- Added the effect: Cooldown Speed is increased by 25%.
Old Cross
- Added the effect: Crit Rate is increased by 5%.
Bone of Swiftness
- Additional damage is applied on Dash Attack as well
Mana Gauntlets
- Additional damage is applied on Dash Attack as well
Warrior's Steel Mace
- Screen Shake effect is added when additional damage is dealt
Inscriptions
We overestimated the Inscription’s combination flexibility and changed effect. In result the ceiling of growth got lower, and in the end stages inscriptions weren't as effective as before. We looked into the overall value of Inscriptions and the difficulty of enemies, and boosted up the overall effects of Inscriptions.
By this measure, we made the upper-limit for growth similar to before.
Heirloom
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 45%
Antique
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage reduce rate: 35% → 45%
Arms
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack increase rate: 35% → 45%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
- Effect with 6 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
Artifact
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Magic Attack increase rate: 35% → 45%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
- Effect with 6 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
Fairy Tale
- Effect with 3 Inscriptions - Change in Spirit attack Cooldown Speed increase rate per 1 Spirit: 20% → 25%
- Effect with 5 Inscriptions - Increase in attack of the Spirit King
Relic
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
Hidden Blade
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 25% → 35%
Fortress
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage reduce rate: 30% → 40%
Spoils
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack & Magic Attack increase rate: 30% → 35%
Treasure
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Increased gold found in chests
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increased gold found in chests
Manatech
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in casting speed increase rate: 60% → 100%
Heritage
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Quintessence cooldown speed increase rate: 50% → 65%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 25% → 40%
Courage
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack amplified: 15% → 20%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack amplified: 25% → 45%
Wisdom
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Magic Attack amplified: 15% → 20%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Magic Attack amplified: 25% → 45%
Rapidity
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Attack Speed increase rate: 25% → 30%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 30%
Mana Cycle
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in skill cooldown speed increase rate: 40% → 50%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 30%
Mutant
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in swap cooldown speed increase rate: 35% → 45%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 25% → 35%
Misfortune
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Crit Rate: 10% → 15%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Buff cooldown: 35 sec → 25 sec
Strike
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Crit Damage increase rate: 15% → 20%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increased deadly strike damage
Chase
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in effect duration: 2 sec → 3 sec
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 30%
Soar
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Crit Rate: 15% → 20%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 40%
Execute
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 40% → 60%
Duel
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 1% (Max 10%) → 1.5% (최대 15%)
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: Max 20% → Max 30%
Brawl
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
Revenge
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Attack Speed & skill cooldown speed increase rate: 35% → 50%
Poisoning
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - The interval between damage ticks is reduced
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - The interval between damage ticks is reduced
Excessive Bleeding
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 50% → 60%
Arson
- Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 40% → 50%
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack
Absolute Zero
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in hits required to end the Freeze: 2 Hit → 3 Hit
Dizziness
- Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 30% → 50%
Quintessence
Medusa
- Increase in Gaze damage
Naias
- Increase in Ice Flower explosion damage
Bug Fix
- Fixed a bug where in some languages the item Grudge Stone’s type of additional attack damage is printed wrong
- Fixed a bug where in some languages the item Hate Stone’s buff effect duration is printed wrong
- Fixed the explanation of the damage type of Skull Balrog's passive effect which was originally printed as Magic type
- Fixed a bug where the skull Demolitions Expert’s [Kaboom!] cooldown is not 0 sec
- Fixed a bug where the skull could move in the state of hibernation when ‘Skeleton-Bomber’ changes to ‘Frost Skull’ after the explosion
- Fixed a bug where the swap skill Charge Attack of Elder Werewolf and Alpha Werewolf inflicted damage to only 1 enemy
- Fixed a bug where spear thrown by a paladin landing in a certain location in chapter 4
- Fixed a bug where an enemy falls from Bleed damage, the item ‘Blood-Drinking Sword’ effect doesn’t increase
