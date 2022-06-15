Release 1.5.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

We sincerely thank you for the great feedback that you gave us on the recent Major Overhaul for Skul’s Items. As there were a lot of changes, we missed some important points. However we are glad that Skul is finding its place thanks to your feedback.

As a result of the Major Overhaul for Skul’s Items, difficulty of the game relatively increased. We did not want this outcome.

There is more room to be improved but for the first step we checked users’ feedback and applied elements which could improve the game and be applied right away.

To make the game more exciting, we would love to get your continuous attention and feedback on the new contents.

Changes Made

[h2Map and NPC[/h2]

Through the recent update many new items were added in the game but the number of items users’ could obtain remained the same. This led to a problem that it became difficult for users to combine items as they wished.

Considering the characteristics of Skul which allows users to possess a limited number of items, the recent update caused the level of difficulty to increase.

Therefore by this patch we lowered the item price and the restock price of the Black Market Collector. We took this action for an immediate patch but we don’t think this is the best solution.

In the next update we are going to find a more fun way for users to obtain items considering the total number of items and the difficulty of gaining items.

For all stages, the price of items sold by the Collector will decrease

For all stages, the restock price of items sold by the Collector will decrease

When restocking repeatedly, restock price increase rate will decrease

Amount of gold required by the field NPC ‘Little Gust’ & ‘Lion’s Sword’ will decrease

Change in Physical Attack increase rate of Grace of Jealousy against the NPC Evil Druid of the Demon King's Castle: 50% → 80%

The issue of the Poison Gas Trap in the event map ‘Dangerous Box’ applying higher damage from time to time is fixed

Skull

As we were preparing for the Major Overhaul for Skul’s Items, we focused a lot on the Frost Skull’s boss battle.

Stopping the boss with Freeze is certainly a cool thing but if Freeze is used too frequently, the boss can’t do anything and just gets defeated inside the ice.

When this happens too frequently, it might reduce the tension and excitement of the battle.

Before this patch, the new Freeze system was more than enough to neutralize the boss considering the Frost Skull’s skills.

The easiest way to solve this problem was to give probability for Frost Skul’s Freeze effect, however we did not want Status Effect skill to be probability based.

As a result we overestimated Frost Skull’s ability of neutralizing the boss and designed the Frost Skull weaker than we expected.

This patch boosted the ability of the Frost Skull to a suitable level but still, we do not think that too high value of Freeze and Stun effect in boss battles is the best scenario.

In order to solve this problem we will improve the Status Effect Resistance system of bosses as soon as possible.

In this patch we will take ‘alternative measures’ that boosted the ability of Frost skull and Status Effect like Freeze, Stun to a proper level considering the current Status Effect system.

However in the next update, we will figure out a way to make the boss battle much more exciting using the Status Effect system.

Frost Skull

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

Reduced before-cast & after-cast delay for all skills

<]Frost Skull>

Skill

[Iceberg]

Changed cooldown: 24 sec → 17 sec

Increased damage

[Glacial Charge]

Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 15 sec

Increased damage

[Freezing Field]

Changed cooldown: 26 sec → 18 sec

Increased damage

[Glacial Blade]

Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 14 sec

<Ancient Frost Skull>

Passive

Increased damage dealt to nearby enemies for 5 sec

Skill

[Iceberg]

Changed cooldown: 24 sec → 19 sec

Increased damage

[Glacial Charge]

Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 17 sec

Increased damage

[Freezing Field]

Changed cooldown: 34 sec → 19 sec

Increased damage

[Glacial Blade]

Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 16 sec

Increased damage

<Frozen Soul>

Passive

Increased damage dealt to nearby enemies for 5 sec

Changed number of hit for ‘Glacial Cut’: 1 → 2

Increased damage of ‘Glacial Cut’

Skill

[Iceberg]

Changed cooldown: 30 sec → 27 sec

Increased damage

[Glacial Charge]

Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 19 sec

Increased damage

[Glacial Blade]

Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 18 sec

Increased damage

Petty Thief

<Wanderer>

Skill

[Backstab]

Changed chance of Stun when hit: 30% → 50%

<Outlaw>

Skill

[Backstab]

Changed chance of Stun when hit: 30% → 50%

Alchemist

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

[Liquid Nitrogen Flask] Changed cooldown: 25 sec → 20 sec

[Liquid Nitrogen Flask] Increased damage

[Neurolepsis Flask] Changed cooldown: 27 sec → 22 sec

[Neurolepsis Flask] Increased damage

Rock Star

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

[Climax] Changed cooldown: 20 sec → 14 sec

Minotaurus

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

[Bludgeon] Changed cooldown: 24 sec → 19 sec

Clown

<Pierrot>

Skill

[Peek-A-Boo Knives]

Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 17 sec

<Joker>

Skill

[Peek-A-Boo Knives]

Changed cooldown: 21 sec → 17 sec

Prisoner

<The King>

Skill

[Wolf Trap]

Changed cooldown: 25 sec → 20 sec

Archlich

<Applies to all skulls>

Skill

[Deathly Chill] Changed cooldown: 25 sec → 18 sec

Items

We think Common items regarding Status Effect had a lower value than we thought. Instead of changing the probability of these items, we added abilities that could help clearing the early stages of the game.

Toxic Pendant

Added the effect: Physical Attack is increased by 20%.

Broken Dagger

Added the effect: Attack Speed is increased by 15%.

Manatech Cogwheel

Added the effect: Magic Attack is increased by 20%.

Abandoned Wedding Ring

Added the effect: Cooldown Speed is increased by 25%.

Old Cross

Added the effect: Crit Rate is increased by 5%.

Bone of Swiftness

Additional damage is applied on Dash Attack as well

Mana Gauntlets

Additional damage is applied on Dash Attack as well

Warrior's Steel Mace

Screen Shake effect is added when additional damage is dealt

Inscriptions

We overestimated the Inscription’s combination flexibility and changed effect. In result the ceiling of growth got lower, and in the end stages inscriptions weren't as effective as before. We looked into the overall value of Inscriptions and the difficulty of enemies, and boosted up the overall effects of Inscriptions.

By this measure, we made the upper-limit for growth similar to before.

Heirloom

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 45%

Antique

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage reduce rate: 35% → 45%

Arms

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack increase rate: 35% → 45%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Effect with 6 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Artifact

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Magic Attack increase rate: 35% → 45%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Effect with 6 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Fairy Tale

Effect with 3 Inscriptions - Change in Spirit attack Cooldown Speed increase rate per 1 Spirit: 20% → 25%

Effect with 5 Inscriptions - Increase in attack of the Spirit King

Relic

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Hidden Blade

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 25% → 35%

Fortress

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage reduce rate: 30% → 40%

Spoils

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack & Magic Attack increase rate: 30% → 35%

Treasure

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Increased gold found in chests

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increased gold found in chests

Manatech

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in casting speed increase rate: 60% → 100%

Heritage

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Quintessence cooldown speed increase rate: 50% → 65%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 25% → 40%

Courage

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack amplified: 15% → 20%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Physical Attack amplified: 25% → 45%

Wisdom

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Magic Attack amplified: 15% → 20%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Magic Attack amplified: 25% → 45%

Rapidity

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Attack Speed increase rate: 25% → 30%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 30%

Mana Cycle

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in skill cooldown speed increase rate: 40% → 50%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 30%

Mutant

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in swap cooldown speed increase rate: 35% → 45%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 25% → 35%

Misfortune

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Crit Rate: 10% → 15%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Buff cooldown: 35 sec → 25 sec

Strike

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Crit Damage increase rate: 15% → 20%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increased deadly strike damage

Chase

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in effect duration: 2 sec → 3 sec

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 30%

Soar

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in Crit Rate: 15% → 20%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 20% → 40%

Execute

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 40% → 60%

Duel

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 1% (Max 10%) → 1.5% (최대 15%)

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: Max 20% → Max 30%

Brawl

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Revenge

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in Attack Speed & skill cooldown speed increase rate: 35% → 50%

Poisoning

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - The interval between damage ticks is reduced

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - The interval between damage ticks is reduced

Excessive Bleeding

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 50% → 60%

Arson

Effect with 2 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 40% → 50%

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Increase in damage of Additional Attack

Absolute Zero

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in hits required to end the Freeze: 2 Hit → 3 Hit

Dizziness

Effect with 4 Inscriptions - Change in damage amplified: 30% → 50%

Quintessence

Medusa

Increase in Gaze damage

Naias

Increase in Ice Flower explosion damage

Bug Fix