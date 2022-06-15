Updated version 0.13

Version 0.13:
Fixed:
● Fixed a bug that could cause a black screen at the end of multiple turns.
(Error code: B43EJ, 43B)
● Fixed a bug where it was sometimes detected that a faction had no corresponding envoy.
● Fixed a bug where the main culture sometimes displayed errors.
● Fixed a bug where clicking on central poverty alleviation sometimes gives an error
Optimization:
● Reduced the probability that forces will join the coalition later and restricted to neighboring countries.
● Greatly improved combat algorithms, reduced bonuses to generals and defenses, more banal battle power numbers, and emphasized the role of forces in combat.
● And some other details.
Add:
● Setting panel can be set [temple name on] function.
● Add [initial courtiers] Settings in the initial setting.
● Added the initial Territory setting to the initial Settings.
● Added the "Force Development Speed" setting in the initial setting.
● Added "Start Protection Period" to the initial Settings.
Qq group: 592897622
