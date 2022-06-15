 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

皇帝与社稷·测试版 The Emperor and State·Beta version update for 15 June 2022

Updated version 0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8938603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.13:

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug that could cause a black screen at the end of multiple turns.
(Error code: B43EJ, 43B)

● Fixed a bug where it was sometimes detected that a faction had no corresponding envoy.

● Fixed a bug where the main culture sometimes displayed errors.

● Fixed a bug where clicking on central poverty alleviation sometimes gives an error

Optimization:

● Reduced the probability that forces will join the coalition later and restricted to neighboring countries.

● Greatly improved combat algorithms, reduced bonuses to generals and defenses, more banal battle power numbers, and emphasized the role of forces in combat.

● And some other details.

Add:

● Setting panel can be set [temple name on] function.

● Add [initial courtiers] Settings in the initial setting.

● Added the initial Territory setting to the initial Settings.

● Added the "Force Development Speed" setting in the initial setting.

● Added "Start Protection Period" to the initial Settings.

Qq group: 592897622

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link