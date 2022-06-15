V 0.4.9.B - Nerfing the Dual Wielding machines

Greetings, mighty gladiators! In today's patch I've done a bit of balancing on the dual wielders - they got a major unfair advantage with strength bonuses applying to both weapons (way more powerful than a two hander!) , so that's been reduced somewhat. I've also fixed a logic bug where your enemy kept quaffing healing potions like there was no tomorrow.

Until next time, Oli

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Increased cooldown of melee attack head/legs/arm/torso to 7 turns

Enemy AI cannot gain access to consumable items before AI

Reduced total amount of consumables enemy AI can use

Increased amount regained by Holy Heal from 20% to 30% of health

Increased all base melee weapon damage by 25%

Reduced Dual Mastery damage bonus from 10% per point to 3% per point spent

Strength bonuses only apply to your main hand weapon and not your alt hand weapon ( dual wielding was too OP!)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

Reduced enemy AI's tendency to use health potions especially at low levels

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------