Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 15 June 2022

V 0.4.9.B - Nerfing the Dual Wielding machines

Greetings, mighty gladiators! In today's patch I've done a bit of balancing on the dual wielders - they got a major unfair advantage with strength bonuses applying to both weapons (way more powerful than a two hander!) , so that's been reduced somewhat. I've also fixed a logic bug where your enemy kept quaffing healing potions like there was no tomorrow.

Until next time, Oli

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

  • Increased cooldown of melee attack head/legs/arm/torso to 7 turns
  • Enemy AI cannot gain access to consumable items before AI
  • Reduced total amount of consumables enemy AI can use
  • Increased amount regained by Holy Heal from 20% to 30% of health
  • Increased all base melee weapon damage by 25%
  • Reduced Dual Mastery damage bonus from 10% per point to 3% per point spent
  • Strength bonuses only apply to your main hand weapon and not your alt hand weapon ( dual wielding was too OP!)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

  • Reduced enemy AI's tendency to use health potions especially at low levels

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------

  • Fixed a bug where items that gave you extra essence didn't always show the essence on your character mini panel
  • You can now leave battle dummy training early but you don’t gain the 10% XP bonus.
  • Changed event triggers so you must meet Halgraxx the Tavern Keeper at least once before he lets you know about using steeds
  • Added Dutch language support ( work in progress, these will grow over the coming months )
