V 0.4.9.B - Nerfing the Dual Wielding machines

Greetings, mighty gladiators! In today's patch I've done a bit of balancing on the dual wielders - they got a major unfair advantage with strength bonuses applying to both weapons (way more powerful than a two hander!) , so that's been reduced somewhat. I've also fixed a logic bug where your enemy kept quaffing healing potions like there was no tomorrow.
Until next time, Oli
---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Increased cooldown of melee attack head/legs/arm/torso to 7 turns
- Enemy AI cannot gain access to consumable items before AI
- Reduced total amount of consumables enemy AI can use
- Increased amount regained by Holy Heal from 20% to 30% of health
- Increased all base melee weapon damage by 25%
- Reduced Dual Mastery damage bonus from 10% per point to 3% per point spent
- Strength bonuses only apply to your main hand weapon and not your alt hand weapon ( dual wielding was too OP!)
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
- Reduced enemy AI's tendency to use health potions especially at low levels
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- Fixed a bug where items that gave you extra essence didn't always show the essence on your character mini panel
- You can now leave battle dummy training early but you don’t gain the 10% XP bonus.
- Changed event triggers so you must meet Halgraxx the Tavern Keeper at least once before he lets you know about using steeds
- Added Dutch language support ( work in progress, these will grow over the coming months )
Changed files in this update