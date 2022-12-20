Depeosonalization is available now! Invesgater,

Hello investigaters! After such a looooong time wait. Depersonalization is released in Early Access now!

Wish you have fun in our game!

btw, the launch-discount will end on Jan. 5th, same as the last day of Winter Sale.

And about our subsequent updates plan, we'd like to share with you.

Q: how long will this game be in Early Access?​

**

A: We plan to keep the game in Early Access for about a year. We prepare the entire year as the development time for the official version. So in our plan, our game will launch in the last 2023.

But there’s something we need to say. We’re ambitious to keeping updating this game. So we will keep adding new contents after launching.

​

​

Q: How many modules will there be in the official version?​

**

A: After launching, our focus will turn into editor’s development, but we’ll still be reaching out to some best creators in the community to develop some custom modules.

At our speed of development, a module always takes 2 months to create regardless of testing time, so we plan to add no more than 3 new modules at most.

So in a short conclusion, with the number of modules in the EA version, the final official version will have 7 modules + a combat module.​

​

Q: What else can we get before the official version?​

A：​

We plan to update a new combat module with some rogue elements in the second quarter of 2023.

Because the contents of the story module will be consumed too quickly, we have an plan for a rogue combat module a long time ago. So we will prepare a combat module specifically for investigators (Afogomorn wants to overthrow the tyranny of Tavel, so start collecting space-time points with Anan~). Maybe the Text Module will launch sooner than others.

If there are no problems with our team's development plan, the Workshop content will gradually be available for testing. We will start with the simplest features of editing such as text module.

We’re sure there are many great content creators in the community, so if we can, we'll host some events about essay competitions and we’re very glad to see your stories!

​

​

Q: When will the Workshop available?​

A:​

This is a staged and ongoing process. We have set ourselves the goal of developing the in-game editor function within 2023, which will lower the creative barrier and allow creators in the COC community to get a better start.

It is worth stating that while the current contents has considered the difficulty of getting started with editor. However, as for the art assets, it requires us to be able to build a complete library of materials, which is a major hurdle for us in the future.​

​

Q: When will the AI for Yog-Sothoth be ready?​

A:​

When it comes to this question, actually we’re also very anxious. We have researched and tried many mature AI on the market, such as Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Baidu, Ali and iflytek, as well as many open source chat AI.

The price of a good commercial project is currently beyond our reach, and the main problem with open source AI is still the uncontrollable contents. After all, there was a very intelligent AI that led to the entire development team being implicated because it was imbued with anti-human text content (all AI learning-enabled chatbots basically need to be able to filter this information).

We also made many research about ChanGPT. But we need to build our own server if we want all domestic and international players to use it. But all of us don’t have the knowledge about server as well as a R&D bill to keep the server running, or enough people to learn and handle this piece of work.​

繁星已抵达特定的位置，旧日支配者即将重现人间。