Fixed errors, glitches and general bugs.

-Improved fluidity of knife combat.
-Rearranged key pieces in the tutorial to make the instructions clearer.
-Addition of lights in tutorial to have a better view of the environment.
-Fixed bug where boxes pushed by your partner wouldn't work after loading the game.
-Improved insect AI.
-Fixed save issue when returning to a scene would cause key items to reappear.
-Fixed issue where you could attack while busy.
-Addition of Inverse kinematics on your partner.
-Restructuring of the start menu.
-Your partner will not longer shoot at dead targets.
-Increased life to the first boss.
Still working on the bug that won't let you fire after reopening the game
Changed files in this update