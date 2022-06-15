Fixed errors, glitches and general bugs.

-Improved fluidity of knife combat.

-Rearranged key pieces in the tutorial to make the instructions clearer.

-Addition of lights in tutorial to have a better view of the environment.

-Fixed bug where boxes pushed by your partner wouldn't work after loading the game.

-Improved insect AI.

-Fixed save issue when returning to a scene would cause key items to reappear.

-Fixed issue where you could attack while busy.

-Addition of Inverse kinematics on your partner.

-Restructuring of the start menu.

-Your partner will not longer shoot at dead targets.

-Increased life to the first boss.

Still working on the bug that won't let you fire after reopening the game