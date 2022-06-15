 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 15 June 2022

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.6.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.6.1.1

Controls Improvements

  • The speed of the swing has been changed. It will be slower than before.
  • An acceleration on the slope of the map edges has been added.
  • The steering movements of the controller have been improved.

Training Difficulty Adjustment

  • The difficulty of Swing Shot Training stages 4, 5, and 6 has been lowered.
  • The difficulty of Pass Training stages 3, 4, 5, and 6 has been lowered.

Inappropriate Crew Name replacement

  • Inappropriate Crew Name has been changed to [Noname].

Bug fix

  • The bug when you could move before the game starts when entering a quick match has been fixed.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

P.S. Make sure to follow us on social media to get all the latest Swing Dunk news!

Discord : https://discord.gg/juSHDDs9Fg
Twitter : https://twitter.com/SwingDunk
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk

