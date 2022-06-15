Early Access Patch Note ver.0.6.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8938487 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.6.1.1

Controls Improvements

The speed of the swing has been changed. It will be slower than before.

An acceleration on the slope of the map edges has been added.

The steering movements of the controller have been improved.

Training Difficulty Adjustment

The difficulty of Swing Shot Training stages 4, 5, and 6 has been lowered.

The difficulty of Pass Training stages 3, 4, 5, and 6 has been lowered.

Inappropriate Crew Name replacement

Inappropriate Crew Name has been changed to [Noname].

Bug fix

The bug when you could move before the game starts when entering a quick match has been fixed.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

