New Location, UI and visual updates.

Hi all,

We are glad to see that people are enjoying Ghostlore. Presently, we are hard at work developing the game in accordance to our early access plans.

NEW LOCATION: BATU SINARAN

We have just released another new map, Batu Sinaran. Batu Sinaran continues the main narrative of the game, and will be added into the pool of maps in endless Hell Gate mode.

When we initially released Ghostlore with 6 locations, we mentioned that we are 60% done. With the addition of the Hospital in the previous update and with Batu Sinaran in this one, this brings us to 8/10 of the planned locations. A number of people have expressed that this means the narrative is quite short. This is intended; As a first-timer when it comes to writing a videogame, I decided I wanted to keep the story simple.

That being said, since you guys have asked, I have started to think of some ideas for new content. These ideas will expand the lore of the game and will require brand-new art assets. I also will need some time to propose these ideas to the people working with me, and even more time to implement/refine them. I hope to be able to share these ideas with you in the near future.

We are aware that the tooltips for some items, especially legendary items, could sometimes end up being larger that the screen space, which results in information being cut off. Because of this, we have decided to switch to using a more compact font.

This is just one of the many quality-of-life changes we have on the list for the UI. In the coming days, I hope to be able to re-look at the UI and clean up some of the other issues, for a smoother and better experience.

OTHER SMALL CHANGES

Those of you who are observant might've realized there have been some subtle changes to the visuals over the past few weeks. Basically, the colours for some of the objects have been edited to look more cohesive. Post processing has been tweaked to be easier on the eyes as well. Overall, the game now looks more naturalistic and less like (as someone on Reddit had said previously) 'a technicolor bomb had just went off'. This was actually a pretty serious issue as some people were reporting eye-strain with how strong some of the colours were. Doing this was a lot trickier than one might imagine, different screens are calibrated differently and the game must look good on all of them. It was the result of a great deal of trial and error.

During this time I also took the chance to add some new props and brush up some of the old ones. I was looking at pictures of old Singapore to see how I can make it more evocative of the locale and time period. This is an ongoing effort, new props and set pieces will eventually be added to the maps to better flesh out the world of Ghostlore.

In addition, there is a new shader effect that makes the grass and plants sway gently in the breeze. It's a pretty cool effect that this gif does not give any justice to, so do try the game to see for yourself. We have also improved the lighting for light sources in game and adjusted the lighting at night.

Well, that's all for now. Please look forward to more updates and as always, you can reach out to us via our