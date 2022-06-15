[PatchNote] 0.2.2.0

Challengers! Hello!

This is 『TrinityS』 development team.

Thank you for playing the early access version of TrinityS.

We have "updated the UI", "optimization", and "fixed bugs" so that more players can play the game stably.

Hate Gauge



The party status has been updated to show the hate gauge.

The Hate Gauge is displayed at the bottom of each character's face icon.

It indicates how far away from the amount of hate #1 is from the amount of hate it is gaining.

GD: We thought that knight users often feel stressed because they are constantly on edge, wondering when the hate will be transferred to another player. We also believe that the implementation of the hate gauge will make it easier to formulate strategies.

In line with this, the party status has been moved from the lower right to the upper left corner of the screen.

Before



New



Also, we are currently developing a function that allows you to freely adjust the position of the UI.

Please wait a little longer.

Skills List



On the character selection screen, you can see a list of all skills handled by that character.

Please use this information to check skill effects and build images.

Added "Very Low" to graphics settings



A "Very Low" item has been added to the optional graphics settings so that TrinityS can be played on a low-spec PC.

This allows the player to play on a screen that displays only the minimum necessary information, such as boss effects and danger areas.

Adjustments

Active Skills

Reflection

Mana: 4 ⇒ 2

Effect: For 20 seconds, "Reflection" is granted you. ⇒ For 6 seconds, "Reflection" and "Iron Wall" are granted you.

"Reflection": 300 damage to the attacker for each damage taken ⇒ 600 damage to the attacker for each damage taken GD : This skill was difficult to realize its effect, but by using it at the right time, it has become a distinctive skill that can reduce the damage received while inflicting high damage.

Mana: ⇒ 2 Effect: ⇒ "Reflection": ⇒ Spiritoso

Cool Time: 20 ⇒ 40

Mana: 3 ⇒ 6

Effect: For 20 seconds, "Critical Eye" is granted all players. ⇒ For 15 seconds, "Critical Eye" is granted all players.

"Critical Eye": Increases critical chance by 20% ⇒ Increases critical chance by 100% GD : This skill has become a skill with high mana and long chanting time, but it may be a candidate for parties that employ a lot of offensive skills.

Cool Time: ⇒ 40 Mana: ⇒ 6 Effect: ⇒ "Critical Eye": ⇒ Seven Dimension

Mana: 2 → 4

Cool Time: 1 → 3 GD : This skill is honored by your allies as a hero, but since you can ignore the gimmick and force your way to the clear, we left the possibility for you to be the hero of your party, but not to abuse it!

Mana: → 4 Cool Time: → 3 Meteor Fall

Decrease in the amount of hate when activated

Decrease in the amount of hate when activated Howling

Increase in the amount of hate when activated

Increase in the amount of hate when activated Sword Edge

Increase in the amount of hate when activated

Increase in the amount of hate when activated Blood Sword

Increase in the amount of hate when activated

Increase in the amount of hate when activated Shield Bash

Increase in the amount of hate when activated

Bug Fixes

COM: Fixed an issue where passive effects for allied COMs were not working properly

Stage3: Fixed problem with boss death sounds not responding to sound options

The current breakthrough rate for the final stage is 35%, which means that many players have not been able to complete the current mode.

We hope that with this major adjustment of skills, more players will be able to fight off the vicious guard dogs.

We are also preparing higher difficulty content for players who have become bored with the current mode.

Based on the feedback we have received, we are developing content with retrievability that is typical of "TrinityS".

Thank you for your continued support of "TrinityS".