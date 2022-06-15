Here comes the final chapter of Michelle's story!
What's new in the patch:
- Added final chapter with Michelle
- 2 new bed scenes
- New look Michelle
- Fixed bugs with mini-game opening special pictures
We are waiting for patch 5.5!
- The final chapter of the whole story
- 4 options for ending the game
Mini-games with special arts will be added to all chapters
- Meet the new character Alicia
- 2 new bed scenes
- New music will be added
- Achievements coming to Steam!
This will be a global patch before the release of the game!
If you have already purchased the game,
please write a review for it! This helps in promoting the game and we get feedback that helps us improve the game!
