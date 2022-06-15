 Skip to content

Forever To You! update for 15 June 2022

Patch 5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8938317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here comes the final chapter of Michelle's story!

What's new in the patch:

  • Added final chapter with Michelle
  • 2 new bed scenes
  • New look Michelle
  • Fixed bugs with mini-game opening special pictures

We are waiting for patch 5.5!

  • The final chapter of the whole story
  • 4 options for ending the game

  • Mini-games with special arts will be added to all chapters

  • Meet the new character Alicia
  • 2 new bed scenes
  • New music will be added
  • Achievements coming to Steam!

This will be a global patch before the release of the game!
If you have already purchased the game,
please write a review for it! This helps in promoting the game and we get feedback that helps us improve the game!

