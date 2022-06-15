Share · View all patches · Build 8938317 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Here comes the final chapter of Michelle's story!

What's new in the patch:

Added final chapter with Michelle

2 new bed scenes

New look Michelle

Fixed bugs with mini-game opening special pictures

We are waiting for patch 5.5!

The final chapter of the whole story

4 options for ending the game

Mini-games with special arts will be added to all chapters

Meet the new character Alicia

New music will be added

Achievements coming to Steam!

This will be a global patch before the release of the game!

If you have already purchased the game,

please write a review for it! This helps in promoting the game and we get feedback that helps us improve the game!