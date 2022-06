Burning Lava Coming | Use Biome Conventor to Change Environment!

Share · View all patches · Build 8938208 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 02:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Burning Lava is running to you!

Heroes, get ready for the new challenge!

【Mobs】

Rock Giant: Monster of great mana and hard rock, its ATK will increased after being attacked Rock Beast: Beast covered by hard rocks, its normal attack can do fire damage Tomb Watcher: The obsessive undead, who have guarded the evil tomb for thousands of years, can use long-range spell damage Death God: The supreme commander who leads the invading monsters. It can call Tomb Watchers to assist in the battle Lord of Lust:Story boss of Lava Environment. Mysterious and strong. Another two mysterious Lords: Lord of Laziness on Tundra and Lord of Rage on Lava

【Buildings】

Biome Conventor: those scientists finally invented some useful stuff, you can use these machines to turn an area into a specific landfrom. Auto Workbench & Auto Furnace: these machines can automatically craft specific itmes, saving your time to steal eggs.

【Resources】

Molten Lava: basic material to craft Ash Stone Volcanized Rock: basic material to craft Ash Stone and build Flame Pepper Field and Greenhouse Sulfur: Basic material to craft Glowing Stone Purple Gem: Precious gem, can be used to craft multiple advanced stuff Flame Pepper: Can be used to cook Flame Fish Soup Stone Scale Fish: Its fish scale is as hard as stone, but you can still use it to feed yourself

【Livestock】

Soul Weed: Unique animals on Lava, can produce Herb Herb: Product of Soul Weed Lava Slime: Unique animals on Lava, can produce Magma Barrel Magma Barrel: Product of Lava Slime

【Craft】

Ash Stone: Important material to upgrade Super Fort Glowing Stone: Important material used to upgrade Furnace and Workbench and to craft top weapons

【Items】

Mirror Shield(Accessory): Consume several shields to counter magic damage for once Flame Fish Soup: Adds fire damage to the next normal attack

We hope you enjoy Craft Hero - Lava update, and as usual, find us in Discord and let us know what you think!