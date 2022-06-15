Burning Lava Coming | Use Biome Conventor to Change Environment!

Share · View all patches · Build 8938208 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 02:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Burning Lava is running to you！

Heroes, get ready for the new challenge！

【Mobs】

Rock Giant: Monster of great mana and hard rock, its ATK will increased after being attacked Rock Beast: Beast covered by hard rocks, its normal attack can do fire damage Tomb Watcher: The obsessive undead, who have guarded the evil tomb for thousands of years, can use long-range spell damage Death God: The supreme commander who leads the invading monsters. It can call Tomb Watchers to assist in the battle Lord of Lust：Story boss of Lava Environment. Mysterious and strong. Another two mysterious Lords: Lord of Laziness on Tundra and Lord of Rage on Lava

【Buildings】

Biome Conventor: those scientists finally invented some useful stuff, you can use these machines to turn an area into a specific landfrom. Auto Workbench & Auto Furnace: these machines can automatically craft specific itmes, saving your time to steal eggs.

【Resources】

Molten Lava: basic material to craft Ash Stone Volcanized Rock: basic material to craft Ash Stone and build Flame Pepper Field and Greenhouse Sulfur: Basic material to craft Glowing Stone Purple Gem: Precious gem, can be used to craft multiple advanced stuff Flame Pepper: Can be used to cook Flame Fish Soup Stone Scale Fish: Its fish scale is as hard as stone, but you can still use it to feed yourself

【Livestock】

Soul Weed: Unique animals on Lava, can produce Herb Herb: Product of Soul Weed Lava Slime: Unique animals on Lava, can produce Magma Barrel Magma Barrel: Product of Lava Slime

【Craft】

Ash Stone: Important material to upgrade Super Fort Glowing Stone: Important material used to upgrade Furnace and Workbench and to craft top weapons

【Items】

Mirror Shield(Accessory): Consume several shields to counter magic damage for once Flame Fish Soup: Adds fire damage to the next normal attack

We hope you enjoy Craft Hero - Lava update, and as usual, find us in Discord and let us know what you think!