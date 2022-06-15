Burning Lava Coming | Use Biome Conventor to Change Environment!

Burning Lava is running to you！
Heroes, get ready for the new challenge！
【Mobs】
- Rock Giant: Monster of great mana and hard rock, its ATK will increased after being attacked
- Rock Beast: Beast covered by hard rocks, its normal attack can do fire damage
- Tomb Watcher: The obsessive undead, who have guarded the evil tomb for thousands of years, can use long-range spell damage
- Death God: The supreme commander who leads the invading monsters. It can call Tomb Watchers to assist in the battle
- Lord of Lust：Story boss of Lava Environment. Mysterious and strong.
- Another two mysterious Lords: Lord of Laziness on Tundra and Lord of Rage on Lava
【Buildings】
- Biome Conventor: those scientists finally invented some useful stuff, you can use these machines to turn an area into a specific landfrom.
- Auto Workbench & Auto Furnace: these machines can automatically craft specific itmes, saving your time to steal eggs.
【Resources】
- Molten Lava: basic material to craft Ash Stone
- Volcanized Rock: basic material to craft Ash Stone and build Flame Pepper Field and Greenhouse
- Sulfur: Basic material to craft Glowing Stone
- Purple Gem: Precious gem, can be used to craft multiple advanced stuff
- Flame Pepper: Can be used to cook Flame Fish Soup
- Stone Scale Fish: Its fish scale is as hard as stone, but you can still use it to feed yourself
【Livestock】
- Soul Weed: Unique animals on Lava, can produce Herb
- Herb: Product of Soul Weed
- Lava Slime: Unique animals on Lava, can produce Magma Barrel
-
Magma Barrel: Product of Lava Slime
【Craft】
- Ash Stone: Important material to upgrade Super Fort
- Glowing Stone: Important material used to upgrade Furnace and Workbench and to craft top weapons
【Items】
- Mirror Shield(Accessory): Consume several shields to counter magic damage for once
- Flame Fish Soup: Adds fire damage to the next normal attack
We hope you enjoy Craft Hero - Lava update, and as usual, find us in Discord and let us know what you think!
Changed files in this update