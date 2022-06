I am so excited to release the first chapter. Chapter 2 is coming soon before vr fest. and will add more depth to the story so the first chapter may have you guessing alittle bit. keep tuned in. all chapters will be free

New vr system.

bug fixes

fps fixes.

level fixes

story added and a full playable chapter.

PLEASE PLEASE report any bugs

https://discord.gg/qRSamXx5Wt