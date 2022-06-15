 Skip to content

SANCTION update for 15 June 2022

Major Patch #4 (V0.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 8938018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Zombies/Spirit-Walkers have been completely redone due to community feedback. They will no longer float and now run at the player.

New Features:

  • Zombies/Spirit-Walkers now run on the ground
  • Spirit-Walkers have audible footsteps
  • Spirit-Walkers now dodge obstacles instead of going through

Changes:

  • Current quest now highlights
  • No longer need to shoot each limb to kill Spirit-Walkers
  • Skip button now says to hold
  • Added text on how to close loot
  • Tutorial looting is now only 3 bags instead of 4

Fixes:

  • Audio setting in-game now updates live
