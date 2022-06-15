Major Patch #4 (V0.1.1)

Zombies/Spirit-Walkers have been completely redone due to community feedback. They will no longer float and now run at the player.
New Features:
- Zombies/Spirit-Walkers now run on the ground
- Spirit-Walkers have audible footsteps
- Spirit-Walkers now dodge obstacles instead of going through
Changes:
- Current quest now highlights
- No longer need to shoot each limb to kill Spirit-Walkers
- Skip button now says to hold
- Added text on how to close loot
- Tutorial looting is now only 3 bags instead of 4
Fixes:
- Audio setting in-game now updates live
Changed files in this update