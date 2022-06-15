Patch 1.0.5.1 - Major Menu UI Overhaul, Refactored Code, Server Browser, & More!

New Menu UI

The main menu UI has gotten a major overhaul! We’ve modernized the main menu in a way that we think you’ll absolutely love. Gone are the days of the dark, gloomy locker room. The new UI brings a few new features with it, including a server browser and global chat but more on that later. We also have some even more exciting features coming to the menu UI in the future. Here are some screenshots, but we highly suggest loading up Gridiron and taking a look around!









Refactored Gridiron Code

The foundational code that Gridiron was built on has been refactored from Unreal Blueprints to C++. While you may not immediately notice the effects of the refactor, this has massive implications for the state of the game now and in the future. Gridiron’s code has been cleaned up and made more efficient, which will make fixing bugs and adding features faster and more seamless. This is a major step forward for the game and our vision of a polished Gridiron.

Server Browser

We want our players to be able to play Gridiron however they want. To facilitate that process, we have added a server browser to Gridiron! Players can create lobbies with custom settings and open them up to the public. After you host a lobby for the gamemode of your choice you can then advertise it in the new Global Chat! Players searching for games in the server browser can also filter results by name and gamemode. It’s easier than ever to find players to play Gridiron with!