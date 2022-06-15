 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 15 June 2022

Combat Refresh!

15 June 2022

Version 0.3.17 looks small but packs a big punch!

The first thing you'll notice with this patch is the speed of combat. Speed now affects reaction time a bit less, making it less important an attribute. Previously it was a bit over powering.

Secondly, the way magic damage is calculated has changed. Magic damage is heavily influenced by the attribute level (usually INT, but sometimes other attributes or a mix). This should help scale better with level. This change also makes it easier for me to tune magic damage and keep spells consistent.

As always I look forward to your feedback on these changes!

  • Adjust how SPD affect reaction time
  • Adjust how magic damage is calculated
  • Remove extra light from some dungeons

