Combat Refresh!

Version 0.3.17 looks small but packs a big punch!

The first thing you'll notice with this patch is the speed of combat. Speed now affects reaction time a bit less, making it less important an attribute. Previously it was a bit over powering.

Secondly, the way magic damage is calculated has changed. Magic damage is heavily influenced by the attribute level (usually INT, but sometimes other attributes or a mix). This should help scale better with level. This change also makes it easier for me to tune magic damage and keep spells consistent.

As always I look forward to your feedback on these changes!