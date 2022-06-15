Version 0.4.0.0b is live!

The newest version 0.4.0.0b is available now!

New Inventory System!

Equip up to 5 items to get permanent upgrades and boosts.

You grow much stronger each time you play.

Master your builds by choosing the right items for your strategy.

130 Unique Items to Loot!

Slay the bosses to claim your loot in the inventory menu.

The items have different rarity levels.

Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary items.

Big Performance Update!

Some players had issues with graphics cards getting loud while playing. This should be fixed!

Also there is a VSync option added to the menu.

Other Changes:

The game modes are now connected to each map.

You can see how to unlock the different modes in the "Start Game" menu.

Rush Mode is now unlocked by slaying the level 20 boss on each map.

Have fun with this big update! I worked pretty hard on it in the last few days. Alot of players requested an option for permanent upgrades in the game. I hope the new loot system will achieve this in a fun way. Some functions are still missing in the inventory menu - like sorting or scrapping items. There is alot to come in the next updates. Please contact me in the steam forums if you find item bugs. There is alot of room for errors in 130 unique items.

Good luck looting some legendary items everyone!

-brimsel