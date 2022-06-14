 Skip to content

Movie Night update for 14 June 2022

Update 0.16

Update 0.16

Build 8937449

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have been working on the back-end of the game getting it ready for the next major update. This build includes fixes and back end additions to prepare the game for this next update!

Steam:
The game will no longer run without steam and will close if steam is not running.

  • Steamworks.NET has now been added allowing for communication between Movie Night and steam servers this will allow for future additions like player avatars, names, achievements and more.
  • Steam DRM has been added to ensure the game is only played on steam and not copied and distributed elsewhere.

Optimisation:
I will continue to optimise the game as much as I can as time goes on but these changes should help a good bit.

  • Lighting has been changed to a hard shadow requiring less processing
  • Render quality has been tweaked to reduce processing while still keeping the overall quality the same
  • Made use of Draw call batching requiring less draw calls when rendering meshes
  • The game will default to the lowest possible render quality to allow for lower end machines to tweak it on first launch.

Main Menu:

  • Redesigned the environment of the main menu and added an animation sequence. (WIP)

In-Game:

  • The mouse will no longer randomly lock to the centre of the screen when clicked.
  • The mouse will now correctly interact with the player and not lock
  • Improved the overall UI scripting and how the mouse interacts with the environment

For the next update I'm planning on getting seats working and a few other major improvements. Stay Tuned!

