Update 0.16

I have been working on the back-end of the game getting it ready for the next major update. This build includes fixes and back end additions to prepare the game for this next update!
Steam:
The game will no longer run without steam and will close if steam is not running.
- Steamworks.NET has now been added allowing for communication between Movie Night and steam servers this will allow for future additions like player avatars, names, achievements and more.
- Steam DRM has been added to ensure the game is only played on steam and not copied and distributed elsewhere.
Optimisation:
I will continue to optimise the game as much as I can as time goes on but these changes should help a good bit.
- Lighting has been changed to a hard shadow requiring less processing
- Render quality has been tweaked to reduce processing while still keeping the overall quality the same
- Made use of Draw call batching requiring less draw calls when rendering meshes
- The game will default to the lowest possible render quality to allow for lower end machines to tweak it on first launch.
Main Menu:
- Redesigned the environment of the main menu and added an animation sequence. (WIP)
In-Game:
- The mouse will no longer randomly lock to the centre of the screen when clicked.
- The mouse will now correctly interact with the player and not lock
- Improved the overall UI scripting and how the mouse interacts with the environment
For the next update I'm planning on getting seats working and a few other major improvements. Stay Tuned!
Changed files in this update