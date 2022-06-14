Update 0.16

I have been working on the back-end of the game getting it ready for the next major update. This build includes fixes and back end additions to prepare the game for this next update!

Steam:

The game will no longer run without steam and will close if steam is not running.

Steamworks.NET has now been added allowing for communication between Movie Night and steam servers this will allow for future additions like player avatars, names, achievements and more.

Steam DRM has been added to ensure the game is only played on steam and not copied and distributed elsewhere.

Optimisation:

I will continue to optimise the game as much as I can as time goes on but these changes should help a good bit.

Lighting has been changed to a hard shadow requiring less processing

Render quality has been tweaked to reduce processing while still keeping the overall quality the same

Made use of Draw call batching requiring less draw calls when rendering meshes

The game will default to the lowest possible render quality to allow for lower end machines to tweak it on first launch.

Main Menu:

Redesigned the environment of the main menu and added an animation sequence. (WIP)

In-Game:

The mouse will no longer randomly lock to the centre of the screen when clicked.

The mouse will now correctly interact with the player and not lock

Improved the overall UI scripting and how the mouse interacts with the environment

For the next update I'm planning on getting seats working and a few other major improvements. Stay Tuned!