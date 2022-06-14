Patch notes for Version 1.34

This patch revises the unit combat system and integrates a new revised building model: the clay pit.
The options in the combat menu have been expanded by a few functions. For example, the player now has the option to directly select enemy units as attack targets. Furthermore, information about your own and your opponent's armies is now displayed directly in the HUD. In addition, sword and lance fighters now have the option of defensive behavior, and archers have the option of volleys.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
Added:
- Added maximum render distance for units. This improves performance especially on large maps with AI enemies in Middle and Late Game.
- Performance optimization when rendering combat units
- Material properties of armor and weapons of the player and combat units revised
- Units can now attack enemy units directly by right clicking on them
- Added position marker for armies that shows the individual target positions of the units when a new movement target is set
- When creating armies in the battle menu, they are selected directly afterwards
- Added defensive behavior for sword and lance fighters: The behavior of the units can be changed in the battle menu. Defensive units move slower and do not automatically attack enemies from a distance, but they have higher defense values
- Added volleys for archers: Archers can now be assigned a freely selectable area on which they fire salvos over a wide area. However, only units and no buildings will be hit. The hit rate decreases the further away the area is from the archers.
- Added trailrenderer for arrows, which makes the attack behavior of archers more visible
- Combat power of archers stationed in towers increased
- When multiple armies are given a new movement order at the same time (by selecting multiple armies), units no longer move to the same target, but maintain distance and formation from each other
- Cooldown before the first fire breaks out in the settlement increased
- New building model added: Clay Pit
- Added LOD data and occlusion data for the clay pit
- Added LOD data and occlusion data for the woodcutters
- Replaced clay objects in the landscape
UI
- Added army icon in the combat and construction menu, which shows the position and troop strength of the armies of both the player and the AI
- Unit name is now displayed in the battle menu when units are selected
- The trader's character is now no longer displayed during the transition when closing the inventory menu
- If the player is at war with an AI opponent and exceeds the maximum number of units allowed by the nobility title when recruiting units, now only the opponent the player is at war with will complain.
- It is now possible to switch directly from the construction menu to the battle menu and back again.
- In the construction menu, the destination and the resources to be collected from the market carts are now displayed when hovering the mouse over the market carts
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug that caused the building menu to open when a new castle building site was created
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong number of units to be displayed in the battle menu when new units were trained and an army was selected at the same time
- Fixed a bug that could cause battle units not to cross bridges after loading
- Fixed a bug that could cause combat units not to react when buildings were attacked
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when armies were moved and units were dropped in combat at the same time
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when units did not find their attack target
- Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect selection of involved armies when selecting combat units, resulting in incorrect unit movement behavior
- Fixed a bug that could cause tooltips to sometimes not appear in the combat menu
- Fixed a bug that could cause archers to fire multiple arrows in immediate succession
- Fixed a bug that could cause archers stationed in towers to stop attacking enemies
- Fixed a bug that could cause goods to stop being picked up by cart drivers when the finetuning of goods pickup in the town hall was disabled
- Fixed a bug that could cause objects, especially tree trunks, not to be picked up if they were located at the junction of two terrain objects
- Fixed a bug that caused pressing "e" to open the building menu of construction sites by mistake, even if there was no construction site nearby
- Fixed a bug that caused weapons to be created again in the player's inventory after being sold when the weapons were scrolled through
- Fixed a bug that caused the weight of items in the inventory to be displayed incorrectly
