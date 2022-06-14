Patch notes for Version 1.34

This patch revises the unit combat system and integrates a new revised building model: the clay pit.

The options in the combat menu have been expanded by a few functions. For example, the player now has the option to directly select enemy units as attack targets. Furthermore, information about your own and your opponent's armies is now displayed directly in the HUD. In addition, sword and lance fighters now have the option of defensive behavior, and archers have the option of volleys.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Added:

Added maximum render distance for units. This improves performance especially on large maps with AI enemies in Middle and Late Game.

Performance optimization when rendering combat units

Material properties of armor and weapons of the player and combat units revised

Units can now attack enemy units directly by right clicking on them

Added position marker for armies that shows the individual target positions of the units when a new movement target is set

When creating armies in the battle menu, they are selected directly afterwards

Added defensive behavior for sword and lance fighters: The behavior of the units can be changed in the battle menu. Defensive units move slower and do not automatically attack enemies from a distance, but they have higher defense values

Added volleys for archers: Archers can now be assigned a freely selectable area on which they fire salvos over a wide area. However, only units and no buildings will be hit. The hit rate decreases the further away the area is from the archers.

Added trailrenderer for arrows, which makes the attack behavior of archers more visible

Combat power of archers stationed in towers increased

When multiple armies are given a new movement order at the same time (by selecting multiple armies), units no longer move to the same target, but maintain distance and formation from each other

Cooldown before the first fire breaks out in the settlement increased

New building model added: Clay Pit

Added LOD data and occlusion data for the clay pit

Added LOD data and occlusion data for the woodcutters

Replaced clay objects in the landscape

UI

Added army icon in the combat and construction menu, which shows the position and troop strength of the armies of both the player and the AI

Unit name is now displayed in the battle menu when units are selected

The trader's character is now no longer displayed during the transition when closing the inventory menu

If the player is at war with an AI opponent and exceeds the maximum number of units allowed by the nobility title when recruiting units, now only the opponent the player is at war with will complain.

It is now possible to switch directly from the construction menu to the battle menu and back again.

In the construction menu, the destination and the resources to be collected from the market carts are now displayed when hovering the mouse over the market carts

Fixed: