City of Gangsters update for 15 June 2022

Update notes for version 1.4.0

Build 8937301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Operations can now be removed from controlled buildings

Rival gang adjustments:

  • Rival gangs will grow beyond the previous crew limit

  • Rival gangs will grow into larger territories

  • Agreements now available between player/rival outfits to:

    • Not expand near player/rival territory
    • Stop attacking player/rival fronts
    • Join a rival/player in a conflict with another outfit

Other:

  • Adjust rewards from troublemakers/corner hooligans to be more likely to offer useful booze
  • Increase frequency of missions for basic inputs (apple juice, grape concentrate, malt syrup, neutral alcohol)
  • Various stability fixes, minor bugs and typos addressed

More details in our Steam announcement:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1386780/announcements/detail/3222900587035955358

Note: this update is not backward compatible! Please start new save files.
If you want to play old files, you can do so by switching to branch "archive-1.3.3" on Steam.

