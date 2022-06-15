Update notes for version 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8937301 · Last edited 15 June 2022 – 14:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Operations can now be removed from controlled buildings

Rival gang adjustments:

Rival gangs will grow beyond the previous crew limit

Rival gangs will grow into larger territories

Agreements now available between player/rival outfits to: Not expand near player/rival territory Stop attacking player/rival fronts Join a rival/player in a conflict with another outfit



Other:

Adjust rewards from troublemakers/corner hooligans to be more likely to offer useful booze

Increase frequency of missions for basic inputs (apple juice, grape concentrate, malt syrup, neutral alcohol)

Various stability fixes, minor bugs and typos addressed

More details in our Steam announcement:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1386780/announcements/detail/3222900587035955358

Note: this update is not backward compatible! Please start new save files.

If you want to play old files, you can do so by switching to branch "archive-1.3.3" on Steam.