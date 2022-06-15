Update notes for version 1.4.0

Operations can now be removed from controlled buildings
Rival gang adjustments:
-
Rival gangs will grow beyond the previous crew limit
-
Rival gangs will grow into larger territories
-
Agreements now available between player/rival outfits to:
- Not expand near player/rival territory
- Stop attacking player/rival fronts
- Join a rival/player in a conflict with another outfit
Other:
- Adjust rewards from troublemakers/corner hooligans to be more likely to offer useful booze
- Increase frequency of missions for basic inputs (apple juice, grape concentrate, malt syrup, neutral alcohol)
- Various stability fixes, minor bugs and typos addressed
More details in our Steam announcement:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1386780/announcements/detail/3222900587035955358
Note: this update is not backward compatible! Please start new save files.
If you want to play old files, you can do so by switching to branch "archive-1.3.3" on Steam.
Changed files in this update