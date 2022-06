The base version of Defold on Steam has been updated to 1.3.3. This was done as there was an SSL issue when auto updating that some users experienced. If you need an older version of Defold you can find older releases on the GitHub releases page.

This new version can be downloaded by opening Defold and allowing the editor to self-update.

All releases can be downloaded at: https://github.com/defold/defold/releases

Official forum thread with complete update notes: https://forum.defold.com/t/defold-1-3-3-has-been-released/71102