Patch 1.12 Notes

Hello everyone, about the update plans mentioned last time, some content will be updated in patch 1.12, thank you for your waiting.The details of this patch are as follows:
- Add switches to turn on/off gore mode and horror mode in the settings.
- Enhanced scene lighting for players’ vision during Crimson Dream.
- Optimize some art resources to make these guiding signs more understandable.
- Optimize the description for store items and add equipment tutorials to help players understand the usability of different types of equipment.
- Added equipment for players to pick up throughout the map allows those players to try out different equipment at the start of the game.
- Mechanism modification: Survivors is able to gain Faith more easily in the game.
