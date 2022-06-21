GRID™ Legends DLC - Classic Car-Nage

Classic Car-Nage, a new adrenaline-fueled chaotic game mode for GRID™ Legends

The new story-based and cross-platform multiplayer DLC introduces a brand new action-filled Derby-style interaction where drivers compete by deliberately ramming their vehicles into one another, rewriting all existing racing rules. Players will bring out their wildest racing instincts with new eclectic vehicles and compete with friends across four new tracks, and further their experience with new themed Stories within the game.

The new game mode is a special series of racing events that reacquaints players with the heroes from the ‘Driven to Glory’ story mode and delivers a no holds barred experience that pushes the GRID rule book to its limit. The first episode focuses on Valentin Manzi, brought to life by award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa, as he and the rest of the field wreak havoc through eight Classic Car-Nage story events. Players also gain access to five new vehicles, including a fun-filled ice-cream truck, and four new routes across two real-world locations, the prestigious Yokahama Docks and the intense heat of Havana. Three new sponsored Career Events will also be available with this expansion.

“Classic Car-Nage brings the cathartic and fascinating destructive experience of demolition derby into the GRID Legends universe,” said Steven Brand, Associate Creative Director at Codemasters. “New routes with multiple crossovers and ramps ensure plenty of opportunities for pile-ups, and story mode objectives allow players to work on personal strategies to survive the events. I’m looking forward to joining folks online to cause some mayhem!”

Classic Car-Nage’s online multiplayer interaction invites players to cause even more mayhem on track by challenging their friends, who can play the pack’s content for free*.

GRID Legends’ new Demo Derby-style game mode, Classic Car-Nage, is available for purchase today on Steam. Deluxe Edition owners will get instant access to this content pack.

*All players required to own GRID Legends and one friend required to own Valentin's Classic Car-Nage DLC