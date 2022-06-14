Build 0.156 brings:

-Update to camera behaviour to push camera to the side with should offset when player backed up against colliders so prevents player model obscuring crosshair. Also improves experience when looking directly up from asteroid due to same reasons. Reduced dither of player until camera very close as no longer needed with shoulder offset behaviour.

-More transparent glass in the Rig windows.

-Bug fix: Maintain a ring orbit (not spherical) for asteroids on save/load in first sector. Note if you have saved loaded a session on first sector, they will resume a ring orbit. This means if asteroids orbited off the ring plane (as happens with spherical orbits) they won't be in their natural positions and this will require a new run.

-Bug fix: prevent player building walls on top of existing doors