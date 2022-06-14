Drop Pod #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8936633 · Last edited 14 June 2022 – 20:19:18 UTC by Wendy

Today marks the first of the Drop Pods coming to Halo Infinite!

Here are some of the improvements in today's update:

Season 2 artwork has been added to loading screens across the game

Load times for the Battle Pass, Challenges, Customize, and Shop menus have been improved

Weapon racks and ammo crates in the Warship Gbraakon mission are now available consistently

Ranked Arena will become available to players at the completion of 25 matches in non-Ranked playlists

A new Fireteam CSR limit has been implemented for Ranked

Xbox One stability has been improved to reduce instances of players not entering matchmaking sessions normally

The text chat window will now consistently show the latest messages received

To see the full scope of the May Update, please head over to the Halo Support site today!