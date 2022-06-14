 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 14 June 2022

Drop Pod #1

Drop Pod #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8936633

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Today marks the first of the Drop Pods coming to Halo Infinite!

Here are some of the improvements in today's update:

  • Season 2 artwork has been added to loading screens across the game
  • Load times for the Battle Pass, Challenges, Customize, and Shop menus have been improved
  • Weapon racks and ammo crates in the Warship Gbraakon mission are now available consistently
  • Ranked Arena will become available to players at the completion of 25 matches in non-Ranked playlists
  • A new Fireteam CSR limit has been implemented for Ranked
  • Xbox One stability has been improved to reduce instances of players not entering matchmaking sessions normally
  • The text chat window will now consistently show the latest messages received

To see the full scope of the May Update, please head over to the Halo Support site today!

