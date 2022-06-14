 Skip to content

Pixel Palette Creator update for 14 June 2022

Pop ups

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On mouse hover, the different buttons will give little bits of information on what they are and how to use them

Also the reference image minimises when no nodes are in use now so you dont open a new project to a big black void

