Rocket League Patch Notes v2.16: Season 7 Update

Version: Rocket League v2.16

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 6/14/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

New Arena Variant

Custom Training Updates

Read more about the changes to Custom Training here

You can now complete shots in a training pack in any order you want

Training pack progress is now included in game save data

You can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)

New controls: Next and Previous Shot: Freely swap between shots in a training pack

Freely swap between shots in a training pack Select Shot: Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows you to pick which shot in the pack you want to practice

Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows you to pick which shot in the pack you want to practice Shuffle Shots: Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order)

Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order) Shot Mirroring: Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training

To view and change Custom Training controls: Load into a Custom Training pack

Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings

Scroll to the very bottom, and you will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout

‘History’ tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu

New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu Reset Progress

End Training