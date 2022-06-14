 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocket League update for 14 June 2022

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.16: Season 7 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8936418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version: Rocket League v2.16

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 6/14/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

THE HEADLINES

  • v2.16 prepares Rocket League for Season 7

    • Season 7 begins on 6/15/2022 at 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
    • Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 7 before the season begins

NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant

  • Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Custom Training Updates

  • Read more about the changes to Custom Training here

  • You can now complete shots in a training pack in any order you want

  • Training pack progress is now included in game save data

  • You can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)

  • New controls:

    • Next and Previous Shot: Freely swap between shots in a training pack
    • Select Shot: Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows you to pick which shot in the pack you want to practice
    • Shuffle Shots: Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order)
    • Shot Mirroring: Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training

  • To view and change Custom Training controls:

    • Load into a Custom Training pack
    • Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings
    • Scroll to the very bottom, and you will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout

  • ‘History’ tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu

  • New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu

    • Reset Progress
    • End Training

  • End Training screen: From here, you can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack, or go back to the main menu.

    • This screen will appear the first time you complete every shot in a training pack, and any time you complete all of the shots in a pack after resetting progress
    • This screen won’t automatically appear if you are using a training pack that has already been completed if its progress hasn’t been reset

Painted Items

  • Sort by Paints: You can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus
  • Gold Paint: ‘Gold’ has been added as a Painted color attribute, available on select Customization Items

Player Behavior

  • We have made changes and improvements to how we track and take action against in-game griefing and scoring on your own team (“own-goaling”)
  • If you witness any griefing or own-goaling during a match, please use the “Match Throwing/Griefing” report reason
  • This will lead to disciplinary action under the “Unsportsmanlike Conduct”ban reason
  • When a player is banned, a “Report Feedback” notification is sent to all players who sent in eligible reports for Match Throwing/Griefing

General

  • Similar to the new shot controls in Custom Training, ball controls in Free Play now display at all times in the upper left corner

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed positioning of in-game Voice Chat notifications

  • Fixed a focus issue in the Friends List while navigating the Report/Block list

  • [PS, Switch, Xbox] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field

    • This issue was fixed on PC in v2.15

  • Fixed a bug with the Credits pop-up after a trade has completed

  • Fixed multiple bugs with text appearance on the Scoreboard

  • Fixed appearance of the Shark Tooth Decal on Jager 619

  • Fixed the Joker Decal on Dominus so it no longer affects Painted trim color

  • Fixed appearance of the MG-88 Decal on Endo

  • Voice Chat pop-up for first-time users no longer blocks controller input

  • Fixed the post-match scoreboard so the MVP player name doesn’t get cut off

  • Fixed a bug causing a players Rank to show up as Unranked on the post-match scoreboard

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

  • [Custom Training] The HUD does not update automatically when changing the controls
  • [Custom Training] Some shots may not mirror correctly
  • [Custom Training] Replay may show car being moved across the field after a shot is mirrored
  • Some Boosts may be partially visible to splitscreen players even when it is not being actively used
  • Sometimes the lightning animation above a car does not trigger when a player switches teams
  • The ‘Boujee’ Animated Decal is off centered on certain Car Bodies
  • The ‘Sizzled’ Decal is listed as an ‘Animated’ decal when it is not
  • For first time players only, leaving the RL Intro cinematic causes the car and grass in the Main Menu to be hidden until entering the Garage
  • Some Blueprint thumbnails may disappear when rapidly switching between tabs
  • When being replaced by a real player, bot names may not disappear from the scoreboard

Changed depots in qa-staging branch

View more data in app history for build 8936418
TAGame Win Depot 252951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link