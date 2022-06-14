Tote Hotfix 1

Changes:
Tree Swords are now common and count as weapons
Gardener's Helmet is now helmet and armor
Frog magician boots are now clothing and footwear
Revised the character selection screen
Pot Carving now requires 0 energy
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where you couldn't see buffs on carvings in your hand
The Hero Carving is now properly removed after being played
Fixed the name of the Bolt Carving
Made the Bolt Carving conductive
Fixed the Bolt Carving's description so it indicates that it applies for 1 turn only
Fixed the name of the Gardener's Helmet
Fixed a glitch at the store where carvings were not permanently removed from the player's deck
Changed depots in testingbranch branch