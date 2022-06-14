Tote Hotfix 1

Changes:

Tree Swords are now common and count as weapons

Gardener's Helmet is now helmet and armor

Frog magician boots are now clothing and footwear

Revised the character selection screen

Pot Carving now requires 0 energy

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where you couldn't see buffs on carvings in your hand

The Hero Carving is now properly removed after being played

Fixed the name of the Bolt Carving

Made the Bolt Carving conductive

Fixed the Bolt Carving's description so it indicates that it applies for 1 turn only

Fixed the name of the Gardener's Helmet

Fixed a glitch at the store where carvings were not permanently removed from the player's deck