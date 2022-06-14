 Skip to content

Nienix update for 14 June 2022

Content preloading option, better homing missiles

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920343

🎯 [Performance] Content preloading can now be toggled on/off (default:on). If off, content is dynamically loaded when required. This results in quicker game loading time and lower RAM usage at the cost of occasional lag when new content is being loaded. Machines with low or shared video memory may benefit from disabling this setting. It is available in the general options menu.
🎯 [Balancing] All homing-type weapons now aim alot better if fired by a player.
🎯 [Bug fix] The loot filter now correctly matches against the labels of unidentified items (instead of their identified names).

