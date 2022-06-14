0.8.3.4 Hotfix

Hello, this is a small patch meant to address some issues found after the last release. None of these are critical, but they were low hanging fruit. Since the next patch will involve some pretty heavy lifting, I figured it was worth putting out a hotfix rather than having these wait on a big and unrelated patch.

- Minimum radius for splash damage calculation now 33% from 25%, increasing the lethality of all splash damage Improvements: - Mk82, Mk83, and Mk84 have small, medium, and large explosion visual effects respectively - Explosion crater size pulled from JSON data files Bugfixes: - IR missiles can no longer lock onto buildings - Chaff/Flares reloaded when rearming/refueling - Vehicle dust trails no longer disappear the instant the vehicle is destroyed - Fixed error caused by missile seekers tracking an expired flare