Spellslinger VR is Now Available for Early Access!

The time has come, at last! We are incredibly excited to have reached this milestone in Spellslinger VR's history, as we get to unleash it on the public for all to enjoy! Spellslinger VR is now officially released on Steam for Early Access! We are so proud of the work we have done on this game, and truly hope everyone enjoys it and follows its further development. We have big plans for updates and content, with lots of new features already developed and waiting for you! If you want to check out more of our plans and thoughts, take a look at the Devlogs in our "Announcements" section, where we dive into the concepts and mechanics that will shape the future of Spellslinger VR.

We look forward to everyone enjoying Spellslinger VR for themselves. If you find any bugs or would just like to be a part of our community, please join our discord using the link below. Thank you all for your support, and have fun blasting out some spells!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Pq24XhwTpx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spellslingervr/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpellslingerVR